More Health:

October 22, 2025

How to make healthier choices when eating fast food

It's all about food selection, portion size and frequency, a Jefferson dietitian nutritionist says

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Fast Food
Fast Food Wendy's Courtenay Harris Bond/Philly Voice

Choosing lean meats, avoiding fried items and ordering kids' sizes can help make eating fast food healthier, says Natasha Evans, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Thomas Jefferson University. Above, Wendy's and Dunkin' on Chestnut Street in Center City.

Late for work with no time to pack a lunch, on a long car trip with limited meal options, living in a neighborhood without a nearby grocery store – there are many reasons why people eat fast food, even knowing it's not the most nutritious choice.

"There are people who actually are going to fast food places, because they may not have the money. They may have to consume fast food for their nourishment, and that is OK," said Natasha Evans, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Thomas Jefferson University. "We have to realize that for some people, it's not a choice."

MORE: An 'alarming' amount of young people use cannabis to fall asleep, study shows

Dietitians are not the "food police," Evans said, adding that "there's no shame in convenience eating."

As with many things in life, when it comes to fast food, it's about achieving balance, Evans said.

"There are no good and bad foods," she said. "It's about the frequency and the choices that you're making."

Evans is not denying that fast food poses health risks.

Many items on fast-food menus are high in calories, saturated fats, carbohydrates, added sugars and salt – and low in fiber, nutrients and minerals. Eating a regular diet of these foods puts people at an elevated risk for long-term health issues, such as weight gain, high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease, as well as shorter-term problems, such as bloating and digestive issues, Evans said.

Research has found people living in "food swamps" — areas with a high concentration of fast food restaurants and convenience stores selling junk food — have higher rates of obesity. Studies also have found people who eat fast food twice a week or more are at double the risk of obesity, compared to people who consume it less than once a week.

About 42% of adults and about 20% of children in the United States have obesity, and about 36% of people eat fast food on any given day.

And fast food doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon. Fast food restaurants experienced "a startling surge" in sales during the pandemic, according to a recent paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research reports.

"Talking about that context" for convenience eating "and not having that kind of eerie or evil kind of feeling about fast food that really does come with it" is important for helping people navigate their food landscapes, Evans said.

"There is a middle ground," she said. "You can still enjoy what you're consuming and kind of make healthier choices."

Evans shared the following advice about how to make healthier choices when it comes to fast food:

• Select dishes with leaner protein options, such as grilled chicken and beans, and avoid fried foods.
• Avoid high-fat, creamy dressings and sauces, or ask for them on the side.
• Opt for a kid's-size meal or portion, or share a larger meal with a partner.
• Stay hydrated with water and avoid sugary sodas and drinks on the menu.
• Beware of high-calorie salads with heavy dressings and fried toppings.
• And try mindful eating: "That's a practice that we (dietitians) love to talk about and that definitely works," Evans said. "Just slowing down, chewing your food and recognizing when you're satiated."

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Fast Food Philadelphia Restaurants Heart Disease Diabetes Weight Gain Fast Food Jefferson Health Obesity

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health Dr. Bodor

Lung cancer is rising among nonsmokers. Here’s what may be driving it
A man holding his leg in pain

When leg pain isn’t just leg pain

Just In

Must Read

Business

Here's how to find where Rite Aid sent your prescription info

rite aid cvs

Festivals

Mullica Hill: a historic fall destination full of charm

Limited - Main Street in Mullica Hill

Men's Health

No matter your age, it's never too late to reap the benefits of a healthy lifestyle

Aging Wellness Exercise

Movies

Documentary from Philly filmmakers tracks five friends over 33 years

What the Hell Happened

Attractions

What to know about Netflix House’s Nov. 12 opening at King of Prussia Mall

Netflix House KOP

Phillies

Instant observations: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies come alive to win Game 3, extend NLDS vs. Dodgers

Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Dodgers-Homers-NLDS-Game-3-2025.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved