August 13, 2019

FDA issues another reminder about dangers of drinking bleach to 'cure' cancer, autism

Growing number of cases with adverse outcomes tied to the harmful products

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
miracle mineral solution Photo courtesy/U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Miracle Mineral Solution and similar products.

While it may seem obvious to you and most around you that drinking bleach in an effort to cure any ailment seems, well, insane, not everyone is in the know and others are desperate.

These facts have spurred the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to issue yet another reminder about the dangers of a string of bleach byproducts – sold under the names Miracle or Master Mineral Solution, Miracle Mineral Supplement, MMS, Chlorine Dioxide Protocol, Water Purification Solution and others – that are promoted on social media as an alleged treatment for a number of conditions, including autism, cancer, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis and flu.

The agency has been warning Americans since 2010 that these “healing” solutions turn into a dangerous bleach when mixed that can lead to a number of “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects.”

While these products have not been approved by the FDA, recent reports of severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration and acute liver failure after drinking these products have led the agency to act again.

Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Ned Sharpless warns that consumers should not consume these products, nor should they give them to children for any reason.

“The FDA will continue to track those selling this dangerous product and take appropriate enforcement actions against those who attempt to evade FDA regulations and market unapproved and potentially dangerous products to the American public,” Sharpless said in a statement. “Our top priority is to protect the public from products that place their health at risk, and we will send a strong and clear message that these products have the potential to cause serious harm."

The products are especially concerning because there is no apparent evidence supporting the safety or effectiveness of MMS products, which claim to be antimicrobial, antiviral and antibacterial. That said, the FDA urges consumers to discuss medical conditions or diseases with a health care profession to determine the best treatment.

