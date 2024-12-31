More Sports:

December 31, 2024

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

Alabama's Tyler Booker, Boise State's Ahmed Hassanein, and other draft prospects to keep an eye on for New Year's.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
123124CamSkattebo Jerome Miron/Imagn Images

Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo breaks tackles.

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft. This is usually a Saturday feature, but we're into bowl season now, and there are a lot of great games over the next two days.

Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama (6'5, 325): (11) Alabama vs. Michigan, ReliaQuest Bowl, Tuesday, December 31, 12:00 p.m.

Booker has experience at both guard spots, plus a start under his belt at LT. At 6'5, 325, he fits the Brandon Brooks-like prototype build at guard that Jeff Stoutland has said that he prefers. As you might expect of a player his size, Booker gets movement in the run game, and he can anchor against power in pass protection. As you also might expect of a guy his size, Booker can sometimes be susceptible to quicker interior pass rushers. He also has decent athleticism for a guy his size. He's the LG here (No. 52): 

It could prove tough for the Eagles to retain Mekhi Becton, who will likely be a hot commodity on the free agent market this offseason, and Booker could be an immediate fill-in replacement if the Eagles don't think Tyler Steen is a long-term answer at RG.

Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State (6'3, 271): (6) Penn State at (3) Boise State, College Football Playoff Quarterfinal, Tuesday, December 31, 7:30 p.m.

Hassanein is a late bloomer from Egypt who is relatively new to the sport, having only played two years of high school football. He is a power rusher who had 12.5 sacks in 2023 and 8.5 sacks so far in 2024. Those are good numbers particularly for a guy who lacks an extensive pass rush repertoire.

Hassanein is stout against the run, and there's upside as a pass rusher if the right positional coach can help him build on his pass rush approach. The Eagles have an obvious need for a power edge guy with Brandon Graham likely retiring.

Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State (5'11, 215): (5) Texas at (4) Arizona State, College Football Playoff Quarterfinal, Wednesday, January 1, 1:00 p.m.

Skattebo had a monster season in 2024, rushing 263 times for 1568 yards (6.0 YPC) and 19 TDs, while adding 37 catches for 506 yards (13.7 YPC) and 3 TDs. He's second in the nation in yards from scrimmage, only behind Boise's superstar RB Ashton Jeanty. He is a power runner who breaks tackles like Christian Okoye in Super Tecmo Bowl. Very fun highlight reel:

Beyond his usage as a pure power runner, Skattebo has receiving chops, and he's physical in pass protection. In the Eagles' system, he could double as a running back and fullback. He is also a special teams contributor as a gunner and on kick coverage. He even punted 8 times for ASU in 2023 (42.3 avg!). He gives me Taysom Hill vibes, minus the quarterback background.

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon (6'0, 200): (8) Ohio State at (1) Oregon, College Football Playoff Quarterfinal, Wednesday, January 1, 5:00 p.m.

Gabriel is in his sixth season as a college quarterback, with previous stops at UCF and Oklahoma. Over his career, he has 153 passing TDs vs. 32 INTs, and never more than 7 INTs in a single season. In 2024, he finished third in the Heisman voting after leading the Ducks to an undefeated regular season.

Gabriel makes smart decisions, and is a dual-threat quarterback with extensive experience running RPOs. He doesn't have a cannon arm, but he's accurate and can throw with anticipation.  

If the Eagles think that Tanner McKee is ready to be the No. 2 in 2025, they can trade Kenny Pickett and draft a guy to develop on Day 3, and I like Gabriel as a player with a similar skill set as Jalen Hurts.

Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss (6'4, 255): Duke vs. Ole Miss, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Thursday, January 2, 7:30 p.m.

Umanmielen has 10.5 sacks in 2024 after collecting 7 sacks with Florida in 2023. He's an athletic, bendy edge rusher who I imagine will post impressive numbers at the Combine. A quick look:

Above we noted that Hassanein would be more of a replacement for Brandon Graham. Umanmielen would be more of a replacement for Josh Sweat if Sweat leaves in free agency.

Previously profiled players

August 31

  1. Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia
  2. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
  3. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
  4. Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
  5. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

September 7

  1. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
  2. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
  3. Dontay Corleone, NT, Cincinnati
  4. Xavier Nwankpa, S, Iowa
  5. Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

September 14

  1. Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
  2. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
  3. Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
  4. Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon
  5. Caleb Prieskorn, TE, Ole Miss

September 21

  1. Kenneth Grant, NT, Michigan
  2. Collin Oliver, LB/EDGE, Oklahoma State
  3. Dasan McCullough, LB/DB, Oklahoma
  4. Emery Jones, OT, LSU
  5. Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

September 28

  1. Deone Walker, NT, Kentucky
  2. Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina
  3. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
  4. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
  5. Jonah Savaiinaea, OG/OT, Arizona

October 5

  1. Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M
  2. Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green
  3. Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
  4. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
  5. Eric Gentry, LB, USC

October 12

  1. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
  2. Jonah Monheim, OL, USC
  3. J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
  4. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
  5. Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

October 19

  1. Ashton Gillotte, DL, Louisville
  2. Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson
  3. Nick Emmanwori, S/LB, South Carolina
  4. Smael Mondon, LB, Georgia
  5. David Bailey, EDGE/LB, Stanford

October 26

  1. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
  2. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech
  3. Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
  4. Connor Colby, OL, Iowa
  5. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

November 2

  1. Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
  2. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
  3. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
  4. Josaiah Stewart, LB/EDGE, Michigan
  5. Shemar Turner, iDL, Texas A&M

November 9

  1. Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
  2. Xavier Truss, OT, Georgia
  3. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
  4. Clay Webb, OL, Jacksonville State
  5. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

November 16

  1. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
  2. Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
  3. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
  4. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
  5. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

November 23

  1. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
  2. Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana
  3. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
  4. Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
  5. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

November 30

  1. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
  2. Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
  3. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
  4. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
  5. Joshua Gray, OT/OG, Oregon State

December 7

  1. Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
  2. Andrew Mukuba, S/CB, Texas
  3. Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
  4. Jordan James, RB, Oregon
  5. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

December 14

  1. Ricky White III, WR, UNLV
  2. Jalen Catalon, S, UNLV
  3. Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame
  4. Rylie Mills, iDL, Notre Dame
  5. Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

December 21

  1. Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
  2. Elijah Roberts, DL, SMU
  3. Jahdae Barron, S/SCB, Texas
  4. Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
  5. Omarr Norman-Lott, iDL, Tennessee

December 28

  1. Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
  2. Ty Robinson, iDL, Nebraska
  3. Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami
  4. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
  5. Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Grocery shopping

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 2

The Temple Healthy Chest Initiative offers lifesaving screenings

Just In

Must Read

Obituaries

Jimmy Carter helped build Habitat for Humanity's first Philly homes

Rosalyn Jimmy Carter Habitat

Sponsored

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Food & Drink

Sabrina Carpenter collabs with Dunkin' to create hand-shaken 'Espresso' drink

sabrina carpenter dunkin'

Prevention

With cases of norovirus rising this winter, here are tips to protect yourself from getting the stomach bug

norovirus cdc outbreaks

Arts & Culture

On Stage in January: Michael Jackson musical and 'Driving Miss Daisy'

MJ the Musical Philadelphia

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved