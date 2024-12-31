Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft. This is usually a Saturday feature, but we're into bowl season now, and there are a lot of great games over the next two days.

Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama (6'5, 325): (11) Alabama vs. Michigan, ReliaQuest Bowl, Tuesday, December 31, 12:00 p.m.

Booker has experience at both guard spots, plus a start under his belt at LT. At 6'5, 325, he fits the Brandon Brooks-like prototype build at guard that Jeff Stoutland has said that he prefers. As you might expect of a player his size, Booker gets movement in the run game, and he can anchor against power in pass protection. As you also might expect of a guy his size, Booker can sometimes be susceptible to quicker interior pass rushers. He also has decent athleticism for a guy his size. He's the LG here (No. 52):

It could prove tough for the Eagles to retain Mekhi Becton, who will likely be a hot commodity on the free agent market this offseason, and Booker could be an immediate fill-in replacement if the Eagles don't think Tyler Steen is a long-term answer at RG.

Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State (6'3, 271): (6) Penn State at (3) Boise State, College Football Playoff Quarterfinal, Tuesday, December 31, 7:30 p.m.

Hassanein is a late bloomer from Egypt who is relatively new to the sport, having only played two years of high school football. He is a power rusher who had 12.5 sacks in 2023 and 8.5 sacks so far in 2024. Those are good numbers particularly for a guy who lacks an extensive pass rush repertoire.

Hassanein is stout against the run, and there's upside as a pass rusher if the right positional coach can help him build on his pass rush approach. The Eagles have an obvious need for a power edge guy with Brandon Graham likely retiring.

Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State (5'11, 215): (5) Texas at (4) Arizona State, College Football Playoff Quarterfinal, Wednesday, January 1, 1:00 p.m.

Skattebo had a monster season in 2024, rushing 263 times for 1568 yards (6.0 YPC) and 19 TDs, while adding 37 catches for 506 yards (13.7 YPC) and 3 TDs. He's second in the nation in yards from scrimmage, only behind Boise's superstar RB Ashton Jeanty. He is a power runner who breaks tackles like Christian Okoye in Super Tecmo Bowl. Very fun highlight reel:

Beyond his usage as a pure power runner, Skattebo has receiving chops, and he's physical in pass protection. In the Eagles' system, he could double as a running back and fullback. He is also a special teams contributor as a gunner and on kick coverage. He even punted 8 times for ASU in 2023 (42.3 avg!). He gives me Taysom Hill vibes, minus the quarterback background.

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon (6'0, 200): (8) Ohio State at (1) Oregon, College Football Playoff Quarterfinal, Wednesday, January 1, 5:00 p.m.

Gabriel is in his sixth season as a college quarterback, with previous stops at UCF and Oklahoma. Over his career, he has 153 passing TDs vs. 32 INTs, and never more than 7 INTs in a single season. In 2024, he finished third in the Heisman voting after leading the Ducks to an undefeated regular season.

Gabriel makes smart decisions, and is a dual-threat quarterback with extensive experience running RPOs. He doesn't have a cannon arm, but he's accurate and can throw with anticipation.

If the Eagles think that Tanner McKee is ready to be the No. 2 in 2025, they can trade Kenny Pickett and draft a guy to develop on Day 3, and I like Gabriel as a player with a similar skill set as Jalen Hurts.

Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss (6'4, 255): Duke vs. Ole Miss, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Thursday, January 2, 7:30 p.m.

Umanmielen has 10.5 sacks in 2024 after collecting 7 sacks with Florida in 2023. He's an athletic, bendy edge rusher who I imagine will post impressive numbers at the Combine. A quick look:

Above we noted that Hassanein would be more of a replacement for Brandon Graham. Umanmielen would be more of a replacement for Josh Sweat if Sweat leaves in free agency.