Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.



Jaylen Reed, S Penn State (6'0, 212): (11) SMU at (6) Penn State, College Football Playoff First Round Game, 12:00 p.m.

Reed is an aggressive, physical, downhill safety who makes plays at the line of scrimmage as a run defender, and who also has some ballhawk skills (3 INTs and a FF this season).

He's maybe a little bit of a throwback, but with some of the most successful offenses being run heavy these days there might be a bigger need for tough safeties as opposed to corners masquerading as safeties.

Elijah Roberts, DL, SMU (6'4, 295): (11) SMU at (6) Penn State, College Football Playoff First Round Game, 12:00 p.m.

Roberts played sparingly his first three seasons at Miami before transferring to SMU, where he had 10 sacks in 2023 and 5.5 sacks in 2024. He's built similarly to Brandon Graham, with inside-outside versatility:

And, I mean, he wears a neck roll. You don't see those anymore. Go get that guy.

Jahdae Barron, S/SCB, Texas: (12) Clemson at (5) Texas, College Football Playoff First Round Game, 4:00 p.m.

Barron is tied for third in the nation with 5 INTs, and he is this season's Jim Thorpe Award winner, which is given to the nation's top defensive back. He's a safety / slot corner / dime linebacker hybrid who plays the "star" position in Texas' defense. He's extremely versatile, he's physical, and is thought of as a highly intelligent and prepared player:

The Eagles have a very good secondary with a lot of young pieces who have been a big reason for their success this season. Even if stacked on the back end, guys like Barron are good long-term investments, because they can fill so many different roles, and you never know where you might have a need from season to season. And certainly, Vic Fangio places a high value on versatility.

Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State (6'5, 260): (9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State, College Football Playoff First Round Game, 8:00 p.m.

Sawyer is a very good run defender from the edge and an instinctive player, but he lacks elite athleticism and impressive pass rush numbers (18.5 sacks in 50 games). A quick highlight reel:

With Brandon Graham likely retiring, the Eagles will have a need for an early down run stopper on the edge, with some room to grow as a pass rusher.

Omarr Norman-Lott, iDL, Tennessee (6'3, 315): (9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State, College Football Playoff First Round Game, 8:00 p.m.

Norman-Lott transferred from Arizona State to Tennessee, and he has had 9.5 sacks last two years in a low number of snaps in a heavy defensive line rotation. When he has gotten opportunities, he brings energy and hustle, and he has a lot of raw physical traits.

Jalen Carter is probably playing more snaps than he should be, and Milton Williams is in a contract year. The Eagles need more contributors on the interior of their defensive line.