December 21, 2024

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

These players on College Football Playoff teams could become Eagles targets in the spring.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Texas DB Jahdae Barron

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Jaylen Reed, S Penn State (6'0, 212): (11) SMU at (6) Penn State, College Football Playoff First Round Game, 12:00 p.m.

Reed is an aggressive, physical, downhill safety who makes plays at the line of scrimmage as a run defender, and who also has some ballhawk skills (3 INTs and a FF this season).

He's maybe a little bit of a throwback, but with some of the most successful offenses being run heavy these days there might be a bigger need for tough safeties as opposed to corners masquerading as safeties.

Elijah Roberts, DL, SMU (6'4, 295): (11) SMU at (6) Penn State, College Football Playoff First Round Game, 12:00 p.m.

Roberts played sparingly his first three seasons at Miami before transferring to SMU, where he had 10 sacks in 2023 and 5.5 sacks in 2024. He's built similarly to Brandon Graham, with inside-outside versatility:

And, I mean, he wears a neck roll. You don't see those anymore. Go get that guy.

Jahdae Barron, S/SCB, Texas: (12) Clemson at (5) Texas, College Football Playoff First Round Game, 4:00 p.m.

Barron is tied for third in the nation with 5 INTs, and he is this season's Jim Thorpe Award winner, which is given to the nation's top defensive back. He's a safety / slot corner / dime linebacker hybrid who plays the "star" position in Texas' defense. He's extremely versatile, he's physical, and is thought of as a highly intelligent and prepared player:

The Eagles have a very good secondary with a lot of young pieces who have been a big reason for their success this season. Even if stacked on the back end, guys like Barron are good long-term investments, because they can fill so many different roles, and you never know where you might have a need from season to season. And certainly, Vic Fangio places a high value on versatility.

Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State (6'5, 260): (9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State, College Football Playoff First Round Game, 8:00 p.m.

Sawyer is a very good run defender from the edge and an instinctive player, but he lacks elite athleticism and impressive pass rush numbers (18.5 sacks in 50 games). A quick highlight reel:

With Brandon Graham likely retiring, the Eagles will have a need for an early down run stopper on the edge, with some room to grow as a pass rusher.

Omarr Norman-Lott, iDL, Tennessee (6'3, 315): (9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State, College Football Playoff First Round Game, 8:00 p.m.

Norman-Lott transferred from Arizona State to Tennessee, and he has had 9.5 sacks last two years in a low number of snaps in a heavy defensive line rotation. When he has gotten opportunities, he brings energy and hustle, and he has a lot of raw physical traits.

Jalen Carter is probably playing more snaps than he should be, and Milton Williams is in a contract year. The Eagles need more contributors on the interior of their defensive line.

Previously profiled players

August 31

  1. Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia
  2. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
  3. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
  4. Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
  5. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

September 7

  1. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
  2. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
  3. Dontay Corleone, NT, Cincinnati
  4. Xavier Nwankpa, S, Iowa
  5. Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

September 14

  1. Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
  2. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
  3. Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
  4. Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon
  5. Caleb Prieskorn, TE, Ole Miss

September 21

  1. Kenneth Grant, NT, Michigan
  2. Collin Oliver, LB/EDGE, Oklahoma State
  3. Dasan McCullough, LB/DB, Oklahoma
  4. Emery Jones, OT, LSU
  5. Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

September 28

  1. Deone Walker, NT, Kentucky
  2. Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina
  3. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
  4. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
  5. Jonah Savaiinaea, OG/OT, Arizona

October 5

  1. Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M
  2. Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green
  3. Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
  4. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
  5. Eric Gentry, LB, USC

October 12

  1. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
  2. Jonah Monheim, OL, USC
  3. J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
  4. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
  5. Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

October 19

  1. Ashton Gillotte, DL, Louisville
  2. Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson
  3. Nick Emmanwori, S/LB, South Carolina
  4. Smael Mondon, LB, Georgia
  5. David Bailey, EDGE/LB, Stanford

October 26

  1. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
  2. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech
  3. Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
  4. Connor Colby, OL, Iowa
  5. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

November 2

  1. Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
  2. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
  3. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
  4. Josaiah Stewart, LB/EDGE, Michigan
  5. Shemar Turner, iDL, Texas A&M

November 9

  1. Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
  2. Xavier Truss, OT, Georgia
  3. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
  4. Clay Webb, OL, Jacksonville State
  5. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

November 16

  1. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
  2. Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
  3. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
  4. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
  5. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

November 23

  1. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
  2. Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana
  3. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
  4. Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
  5. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

November 30

  1. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
  2. Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
  3. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
  4. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
  5. Joshua Gray, OT/OG, Oregon State

December 7

  1. Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
  2. Andrew Mukuba, S/CB, Texas
  3. Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
  4. Jordan James, RB, Oregon
  5. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

December 14

  1. Ricky White III, WR, UNLV
  2. Jalen Catalon, S, UNLV
  3. Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame
  4. Rylie Mills, iDL, Notre Dame
  5. Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

