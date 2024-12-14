More Sports:

December 14, 2024

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

With bowl season about to get underway in the college football landscape, these prospects are worth keeping an eye on.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
121224RickyWhite Joe Camporeale/Imagn Images

UNLV WR Ricky White III

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

This week, with just the Army-Navy game on the slate, we'll profile five players who are playing in mid-week bowl games.

Ricky White III, WR, UNLV (6'1, 190): California at (24) UNLV, Art of Sport LA Bowl, Wednesday, 9:00 p.m.

White finished third in the nation in receiving yards in 2023, when he had 88 catches for 1483 yards (16.9 YPC) and 8 TDs. He has had good production in 2024 as well, making 79 catches for 1041 yards (13.2 YPC) and 11 TDs. He has speed, he plays inside and outside, and he gets open at all levels of the defense. Some highlights from 2023: 

He has also blocked 4 punts.

He gives me some Terry McLaurin vibes.

Jalen Catalon, S, UNLV (5'11, 205): California at (24) UNLV, Art of Sport LA Bowl, Wednesday, 9:00 p.m.

Catalon has had an interesting college career that has been marred by injuries. 

He originally enrolled at Arkansas, where he had a great season in 2020 as a redshirt freshman, when he collected 99 tackles, 3 INTs (1 pick-six), and 2 forced fumbles. In 2021, his season was off to a good start (46 tackles, 2 INTs, 4 PBUs in 6 games), before it was cut short with a broken hand and a shoulder injury, suffered in the same game. Some highlights from early in his career: 

As you can see he earned a reputation as a big hitter.

In 2022, he injured his shoulder again, had reconstructive surgery, and only played in one game.

In 2023, he transferred to Texas, missed four games with a leg injury, and never really found his place in Texas' defense.

In 2024, he transferred again, this time to UNLV, where he is having a bounce-back season. He has 89 tackles, 2 sacks, a forced fumble, and he's third in the nation with 5 INTs.

Catalon has major medical red flags, but he has talent and is worth a late-round flier.

Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame (6'5, 260): (7) Indiana at (10) Notre Dame, College Football Playoff First Round Game, Friday, 8:00 p.m.

Evans isn't as athletically gifted as many of the other tight ends we have profiled this season, but he is a physical player and a good blocker. He isn't likely to put up great receiving numbers in the NFL, but he's a big target who has 3 TDs in Notre Dame's last 4 games, and could be a red zone target.

I don't think he's an ideal TE1, but he can be a meat and potatoes TE2.

Rylie Mills, iDL, Notre Dame (6'5, 295): (7) Indiana at (10) Notre Dame, College Football Playoff First Round Game, Friday, 8:00 p.m.

Mills leads Notre Dame with 6.5 sacks. He's a great hand fighter and power rusher from the interior. Fun highlight reel here, via @CFCBears:

He is also likely to test well at the Combine, as he has made Bruce Feldman's "freaks" list each of the last two years. He was 27th in 2024: 

The Irish have a lot of talent on their defense and Mills (No. 10 on the Freaks List in 2023) and another freaky big man (who vertical jumps an impressive 32 inches weighing 290 pounds) anchor a very disruptive front. The 6-5 Mills had 47 tackles last season with 5.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks and two recovered fumbles. He’s down 11 pounds from last year, to 295, but benches almost the same as he used to (445 pounds) and squats 580. This offseason, he vertical-jumped 32 inches and broad-jumped 9-0.

The Eagles have needs on the edges and on the interior, with Brandon Graham (probably) retiring, and Milton Williams in a contract year.

Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana (6'5, 223): (7) Indiana at (10) Notre Dame, College Football Playoff First Round Game, Friday, 8:00 p.m.

Rourke had a fantastic 2024 season, leading Indiana to an 11-1 record and a spot in the college football playoffs. He had a 70.4% completion percentage, 9.9 YPA, and 27 TDs vs. 4 INTs, finishing as the highest rated passer in the nation.

Rourke has good size at 6'5, 223, and he throws with accuracy and anticipation.

He reminds me a little of Tanner McKee.

We haven't profiled a quarterback yet this season, because the Eagles are tied to Jalen Hurts for the foreseeable future, and they have Kenny Pickett and McKee under contract through the 2025 season.

McKee very clearly outplayed Pickett in the preseason games this year, and in my opinion he was also better than Pickett in training camp. If the Eagles are ready for McKee to become the No. 2 in 2025, then they could trade Pickett and draft another Day 3 quarterback to develop, and Rourke is a player who I think would be of interest.

MORE: 5 things to watch in Eagles-Steelers

Previously profiled players

August 31

  1. Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia
  2. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
  3. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
  4. Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
  5. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

September 7

  1. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
  2. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
  3. Dontay Corleone, NT, Cincinnati
  4. Xavier Nwankpa, S, Iowa
  5. Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

September 14

  1. Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
  2. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
  3. Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
  4. Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon
  5. Caleb Prieskorn, TE, Ole Miss

September 21

  1. Kenneth Grant, NT, Michigan
  2. Collin Oliver, LB/EDGE, Oklahoma State
  3. Dasan McCullough, LB/DB, Oklahoma
  4. Emery Jones, OT, LSU
  5. Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

September 28

  1. Deone Walker, NT, Kentucky
  2. Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina
  3. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
  4. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
  5. Jonah Savaiinaea, OG/OT, Arizona

October 5

  1. Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M
  2. Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green
  3. Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
  4. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
  5. Eric Gentry, LB, USC

October 12

  1. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
  2. Jonah Monheim, OL, USC
  3. J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
  4. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
  5. Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

October 19

  1. Ashton Gillotte, DL, Louisville
  2. Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson
  3. Nick Emmanwori, S/LB, South Carolina
  4. Smael Mondon, LB, Georgia
  5. David Bailey, EDGE/LB, Stanford

October 26

  1. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
  2. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech
  3. Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
  4. Connor Colby, OL, Iowa
  5. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

November 2

  1. Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
  2. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
  3. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
  4. Josaiah Stewart, LB/EDGE, Michigan
  5. Shemar Turner, iDL, Texas A&M

November 9

  1. Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
  2. Xavier Truss, OT, Georgia
  3. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
  4. Clay Webb, OL, Jacksonville State
  5. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

November 16

  1. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
  2. Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
  3. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
  4. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
  5. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

November 23

  1. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
  2. Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana
  3. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
  4. Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
  5. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

November 30

  1. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
  2. Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
  3. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
  4. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
  5. Joshua Gray, OT/OG, Oregon State

December 7

  1. Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
  2. Andrew Mukuba, S/CB, Texas
  3. Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
  4. Jordan James, RB, Oregon
  5. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Grocery shopping

Videos

Featured

Limited - Manayunk - Taqueria Amor

Experience Manayunk magic this holiday season!
Purchased - A couple going through their budget

Mastering today’s financial landscape: Tools to save smarter and spend wisely

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Two teens shot at Christmas Village outside City Hall; 14-year-old in critical condition

Christmas Village Shooting

Sponsored

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Longwood

TV

Sabrina Carpenter chugs espresso martinis with Stephen Colbert

Sabrina Carpenter Colbert

Healthy Eating

Some added sugar sources, like soda, increase risk of heart disease more than others, study finds

121024sodasaddedsugar.jpg

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Fishtown Freeze and hot chocolate crawl

Weekend guide

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved