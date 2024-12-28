More Sports:

December 28, 2024

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

With college bowl game action underway, these are players who should be on the Eagles' radar in next year's draft:

By Jimmy Kempski
Miami WR Xavier Restrepo

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

There are NFL games on TV today, but also a bunch of college bowl games.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College (6'2, 247): Boston College at Nebraska, Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Ezeiruaku is second in the nation with 16.5 sacks. He also has 80 tackles (20 for loss), and 3 forced fumbles. He's a speed rusher who can turn the corner, and also win on inside counters. A quick highlight reel: 

In the pros he'll have to prove that he can set the edge in the run game if he's going to be a three-down player, but he has pass rush chops, which is more important.

The Eagles may have to replace Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham next offseason.

Ty Robinson, iDL, Nebraska (6'6, 310): Boston College at Nebraska, Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Robinson is a violent lineman who can play multiple spots along the interior, including the nose, where the Eagles don't really have a backup. He's powerful, with a great motor, and upside as a pass rusher (6 sacks in 2024, and 9 batted passes over the last two seasons).

The downside is that 2024 was Robinson's sixth season at Nebraska, so, you know, he's an older prospect. He's being projected as a Day 3 guy. My bet is that someone will take this guy Day 2.

Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (5'10, 198): (18) Iowa State at (13) Miami, Pop Tarts Bowl, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Restrepo has great hands, he runs good routes, and he's a weapon with the ball in his hands after the catch. He was also productive at Miami, going over 1000 yards in 2023 (85-1092-6) and 2024 (69-1127-11). Fun highlight reel:

Restrepo is what the Eagles hope Ainias Smith is.

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa (6'0, 225): Iowa at (19) Missouri, TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Tuesday, 2:30 p.m.

Johnson rushed 240 times for 1537 yards (6.4 YPC) and 21 TDs during the regular season. He's a well-built back at 6'0, 225 who doesn't have elite speed, but finished his share of long runs for touchdowns. He's also not going to break anyone's ankles with LeSean McCoy-like jukes. He's more of a one-cut-and-go guy who is typically going to get the yards that are blocked up for him, but won't be able to create when there's nothing there. Those types of runners can be effective behind great run blocking offensive lines, which of course the Eagles have.

A look:


Johnson is thought of as a good pass protector, so he can have a role on passing downs, and while he does not have good career production as a receiver, he did show some promise in that area in 2024, when he had 22 receptions.

Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa (6'2, 232): Iowa at (19) Missouri, TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Tuesday, 2:30 p.m.

Higgins is an ultra-productive MIKE linebacker who led the nation with 171 tackles in 2023. In 2024, he has 118 tackles, a sack, 2 forced fumbles, a recovery, 4 INTs, and 5 pass breakups. He's tough and physical, with instincts:

Higgins isn't likely to wow at the Combine, but the Eagles have shown that they are willing to overlook super athletic profiles if linebackers have instincts, like they did with Nakobe Dean and Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Previously profiled players

August 31

  1. Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia
  2. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
  3. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
  4. Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
  5. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

September 7

  1. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
  2. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
  3. Dontay Corleone, NT, Cincinnati
  4. Xavier Nwankpa, S, Iowa
  5. Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

September 14

  1. Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
  2. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
  3. Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
  4. Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon
  5. Caleb Prieskorn, TE, Ole Miss

September 21

  1. Kenneth Grant, NT, Michigan
  2. Collin Oliver, LB/EDGE, Oklahoma State
  3. Dasan McCullough, LB/DB, Oklahoma
  4. Emery Jones, OT, LSU
  5. Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

September 28

  1. Deone Walker, NT, Kentucky
  2. Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina
  3. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
  4. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
  5. Jonah Savaiinaea, OG/OT, Arizona

October 5

  1. Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M
  2. Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green
  3. Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
  4. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
  5. Eric Gentry, LB, USC

October 12

  1. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
  2. Jonah Monheim, OL, USC
  3. J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
  4. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
  5. Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

October 19

  1. Ashton Gillotte, DL, Louisville
  2. Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson
  3. Nick Emmanwori, S/LB, South Carolina
  4. Smael Mondon, LB, Georgia
  5. David Bailey, EDGE/LB, Stanford

October 26

  1. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
  2. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech
  3. Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
  4. Connor Colby, OL, Iowa
  5. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

November 2

  1. Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
  2. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
  3. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
  4. Josaiah Stewart, LB/EDGE, Michigan
  5. Shemar Turner, iDL, Texas A&M

November 9

  1. Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
  2. Xavier Truss, OT, Georgia
  3. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
  4. Clay Webb, OL, Jacksonville State
  5. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

November 16

  1. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
  2. Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
  3. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
  4. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
  5. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

November 23

  1. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
  2. Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana
  3. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
  4. Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
  5. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

November 30

  1. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
  2. Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
  3. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
  4. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
  5. Joshua Gray, OT/OG, Oregon State

December 7

  1. Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
  2. Andrew Mukuba, S/CB, Texas
  3. Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
  4. Jordan James, RB, Oregon
  5. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

December 14

  1. Ricky White III, WR, UNLV
  2. Jalen Catalon, S, UNLV
  3. Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame
  4. Rylie Mills, iDL, Notre Dame
  5. Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

December 21

  1. Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
  2. Elijah Roberts, DL, SMU
  3. Jahdae Barron, S/SCB, Texas
  4. Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
  5. Omarr Norman-Lott, iDL, Tennessee

