More Health:

November 02, 2022

Flu season is off to an early start in Philly, but it's hard to predict how it will shape out, officials say

The U.S. hospitalization rate is the highest it has been at this point in the fall since the swine flu pandemic in 2009

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Influenza
Flu season Philly Watercolor Artist/Pixabay

The previous two flu seasons were considered mild, but influenza began circulating earlier than normal this fall. The number of influenza cases in the Philadelphia region is higher than usually seen at this time of year.

The number of influenza cases in the Philadelphia region is higher than usually seen at this time of year, mirroring an uptick being reported across the country. 

These flu cases also are more severe, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national hospitalization rate is the highest it has been at this point in the fall since the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic. 

There already have been an estimated 880,000 influenza cases, 6,900 flu-related hospitalizations and 360 flu-related deaths this flu season, according to the CDC's weekly flu season report. The southeast, south-central and New York are experiencing the highest levels of activity. 

Flu season usually runs from October through May, typically peaking between December and February, but this season started about six weeks earlier. Some health experts say this early start may portend a tough flu season, but they caution that flu seasons are unpredictable. 

In Philadelphia, the number of influenza-like illnesses among children is higher than what was seen at this point last season. Local hospital laboratories also have indicated a steady rise in influenza A detections, according to the city health department.   

"It's impossible to say at this point if this is a harbinger of a bad year," James Garrow, spokesperson for the health department, said in an email. "It's starting early than usual, but it's impossible to say what will happen once we get into the more traditional flu months."

The last two flu seasons have been generally mild – an outcome partly attributed to the protective measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

But this year, influenza season started early in the southern hemisphere, where flu season generally runs from May to October. Scientists often look there for hints on how the U.S. flu season might unfold. Though Australia had an early and busy flu season, the number of intensive care admissions and deaths were low.

Still, Lynnette Brammer, team lead for domestic surveillance in the CDC’s influenza division, told STAT that it's impossible at this point to know how bad this season will be.

"What a lot of people are implying is because it's early and levels are high for this time of year that it's going to be a severe season. We don't know that," she said. "Right now all we can say is we're off to an early start."

Across Pennsylvania, seasonal flu activity remains relatively low, although it is higher than was what has been seen during the last five years. There have been 2,480 lab-confirmed cases reported, including 168 in Philadelphia, this season, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The percentage of emergency department visits for flu-like illness is low; there has been one confirmed flu death.

New Jersey is reporting a moderate level of flu activity statewide, with 1,682 cases, according to its weekly flu report. Emergency department and doctor visits for flu-like illnesses are higher than they were at this point last year. An outbreak has been recorded at a long-term care facility. 

Additionally, hospitals across the country also are seeing large numbers of cases of respiratory syncytial virus, another respiratory illness that usually hits an upswing in the winter.

One of the biggest concerns is that people's immune systems may not be prepared to fight off influenza because so little of the virus has circulated in the last two years. More people may be vulnerable to severe illness, particularly with fewer people masking or practicing social distancing. 

"The past two very mild flu seasons have spoiled us," Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious-disease specialist at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee, told Everyday Health. "This year we've taken off our masks; we're traveling, visiting friends and relatives, attending religious services, and our children are back in school. All these activities provide an opportunity for the flu virus to spread easily."

This year's flu vaccine appears to be well-matched against the influenza strains circulating, according to a report from Chile published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. In Chile, health officials estimated that the flu vaccine efficacy was 49% against H3N2 viruses, the strain that is causing the most disease in the U.S.

As of October 15, 128.4 million doses of the flu vaccine have been distributed in the U.S. Health officials are encouraging anyone who is eligible to get a flu shot as soon as possible. If the flu continues to circulate at its current level of activity, they expect there will be a lot of respiratory illnesses around the holidays.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Influenza Philadelphia Infectious Disease Viruses Vaccines CDC Flu New Jersey Flu Season Pennsylvania Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Employee Wellness Yoga Mental Health

IBX: The Cover Story Podcast: Winning employees over with wellness
Limited - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

At Penn Medicine, thyroid cancer patients can seek treatment with confidence and poise

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Fourth suspect taken into custody in connection with Roxborough High School shooting, police say
Roxborough High shooting fourth suspect

Sports

Red October Week Watch Parties at Sports & Social
Limited - Red October Live Casino

Women's Health

Expectant mothers with autism face extra challenges, studies show
Expectant mothers with autism

Phillies

World Series: The Phillies will wear their powder blue uniforms in Game 5
Bryce-Harper-Throwback-Powder-Blue-Uniforms

Food & Drink

Owner of Angelo's Pizzeria explains why he wouldn't take the Astros' order for their post-game meal
Angelo's Pizzeria World Series Phillies Astros

Holidays

Ride in a horse-drawn carriage and meet Santa in Chestnut Hill this holiday season
Holidays on the Hill

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved