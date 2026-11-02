Flyers' Liberty Bell-inspired 'Hometown Remix' jerseys drop

Right on cue, the Flyers' – and the rest of the NHL's – "Hometown Remix" uniforms were revealed Monday morning.

And as expected, the Flyers will be sporting a gray jersey with Liberty Bell-inspired designs.

Monday morning's reveal video:

The fabric of Philadelphia.



Introducing our Hometown Remix uniform. https://t.co/3zSmrdDLYN pic.twitter.com/Mupg2LLQnG — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 2, 2026

And stills from the retail listings for a much better look:

"Hometown Remix" was an initiative put together by the league and its apparel manufacturer, Fanatics, to bring a new alternate uniform to all 32 teams for the 2026-27 season.

The aim, though, was to put together designs more inspired by a respective team's city and culture, rather than its current or past looks throughout its franchise history – so think along the lines of Major League Baseball's "City Connect" uniforms.

For the Flyers, their new uniform pulls from elements of the Liberty Bell, and will also play into a bit of a late celebration for America's 250th from over the summer that the organization is dubbing "Independence Edition" theme nights.

The Flyers crest remains in place on the chest, as it has for every Flyers jersey ever worn on the ice, but the black and orange striping across the sleeves and waist is meant to mimic the bell's pattern, along with the faint engravings visible on the sleeves in between, which read: "Proclaim Liberty Throughout All The Land Unto All The Inhabitants Thereof," just like on the bell.

The orange numbers on the arms and back also have the Liberty Bell's crack rising up from the bottom, while the nameplates retain that off-color block styling that the Flyers have kept as their uniform signature, but with a new font they've never used before.

And then, rounding out the look, players will be wearing black gloves, helmets, and pants with gray and orange accents.

The final design and Monday's unveiling lined up with months of leaks and rumors, which carried all the way up to the past couple of weeks, when the Flyers started wearing their new alternate gloves at practice in Voorhees, and then when the jersey itself was posted on social media out of the box entirely a couple of days ago.

The look itself, and mainly the gray as a primary color, will probably be divisive among fans largely because the Flyers have only ever worn either a white, orange, or black jersey.

But at the same time, Flyers jerseys have never been too out of the box, and "Hometown Remix" is a chance for teams to jump out of it, so the Flyers are taking theirs with Philadelphia's most historic and recognizable symbol.

The uniforms will make their on-ice debut Tuesday night against the Minnesota Wild and will be worn a total of 12 times this season – 10 at home and twice on the road.

Flyers/Comcast Spectacor Flyers/Comcast Spectacor Matvei Michkov in the Flyers' new “Hometown Remix” uniform.



SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports