Mass shooting in Southwest Philly kills 1, wounds 8 others

One person was killed in a mass shooting in Southwest Philadelphia on the Fourth of July that also injured eight others, including four juveniles.

According to police, the incident took place on South 60th Street and Kingsessing Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police told CBS Philadelphia they were in the area for a routine patrol when they found a victim with gunshot wounds lying in the middle of the street.

Other police officers then arrived at the scene, reporting a total of nine victims. Five of the victims are adults and the other four are teenagers between 16 and 17 years old. The deceased victim is an adult.

Some of the victims were found by police at the scene, while others arrived at hospitals through private vehicles.

Medics took five victims to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Another showed up at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania – Cedar Avenue by private vehicle. Two teens arrived at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia while another went to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby.

Police mentioned that they believed the surviving victims to be in stable condition but did not mention any suspects or motives. Philadelphia Police Inspector Kpana Massaquoi told NBC10 that police had broken up large gatherings in the area earlier in the night.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene but authorities have not recovered any weapons. The shooting took place less than a mile away from the site where Kimbrady Carriker killed five people and injured four others in a mass shooting near 56th Street and Chester Avenue

Earlier in the Fourth of July, police found a man in West Philly's Mantua neighborhood who had been shot several times, NBC10 reported. Police say they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body around 10:20 a.m. at the 800 block of North 40th Street.