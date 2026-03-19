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March 19, 2026

Want a Philadelphia library card? You now can get one online

The Free Library is no longer requiring people to apply in person. Cards are available to all Pennsylvania residents.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Books Libraries
Free library digital card Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Pennsylvania residents now can apply online for a Free Library of Philadelphia card or add an existing one to their digital wallets.

The Free Library of Philadelphia has made it easier for people to obtain library cards.

Now, any Pennsylvania adult or teenager can submit an online application, the library said. Library cards also are available to people who work, pay taxes or attend school in Pennsylvania. Previously, applicants had go to a branch to apply and show proof of eligibility.

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Children 12 and under can obtain library cards, but they must apply in person.

Existing library cards can be added to digital wallets, so people don't need to show a physical card to check out books, DVDs and video games, or to access online research databases. They also can check out birding backpacks and access public wifi at the city's 54 branches.

The option to apply for a card online may make the library more accessible. The Free Library branches generally are only open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with longer hours on Wednesdays. The library also has resumed Saturday hours at most branches after having cut back in 2018 and suspending all weekend operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

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