Tina Fey, Amy Poehler slam HFPA's lack of diversity, nominations during Golden Globes opening monologue

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosted the Golden Globe Awards for a fourth time Sunday. The comedians focused much of their opening monologue on the controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The HFPA, the organization responsible for nominating and awarding the Golden Globes, has faced criticism across the entertainment industry for a lack of diversity in its membership and nominees.

Calling the HFPA a group of "European weirdos," Fey described the organization as one "made up of around 90 international – no-Black – journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life."

"We say around 90 because a couple of them might be ghosts and it's rumored that the German member is just a sausage that someone drew a little face on," the Upper Darby native said.

After listing several television shows and movies nominated for Golden Globes, Fey and Poehler made sure to finish off their critique of the HFPA.

"Everybody is understandably upset at the HFPA and their choices," Poehler said. "Look, a lot of flashy garbage got nominated, but that happens. That's like their thing. But a number of Black actors and Black-led projects were overlooked."

"We all know that awards shows are stupid," Fey said. "The point is even with stupid things, inclusivity is important and there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press. I realize, HFPA, maybe you didn't get the memo because your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonald's, but you gotta change that. So here's to changing it."

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards had a very different feel to it this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fey hosted the event from New York City while Poehler was located in Beverly Hills.

Awards were delivered virtually over Zoom. First responders and essential workers replaced actors as the event's attendees. Fey poked fun at that.

"We are so grateful for the work that you do and that you're here so that the celebrities can stay safely at home," Fey joked.

Below is the complete list of winners and nominees at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle; "Black Monday"

Nicholas Hoult; "The Great"

Eugene Levy; "Schitt's Creek"

Winner: Jason Sudekis; "Ted Lasso"

Ramy Youssef; "Ramy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins; "Emily in Paris"

Kaley Cuoco; "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning; "The Great"

Jane Levy; "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"

Winner: Catherine O'Hara; "Schitt's Creek"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman; "Ozark"

Winner: Josh O'Connor; "The Crown"

Bob Odenkirk; "Better Call Saul"

Al Pacino; "Hunters"

Matthew Rhys; "Perry Mason"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman; "The Crown"

Jodie Comer; "Killing Eve"

Winner: Emma Corrin; "The Crown"

Laura Linney; "Ozark"

Sarah Paulson; "Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston; "Your Honor"

Jeff Daniels; "The Comey Rule"

Hugh Grant; "The Undoing"

Winner: Mark Ruffalo; "I Know This Much is True"

Ethan Hawke; "The Good Lord Bird"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett; "Mrs. America"

Daisy Edgar-Jones; "Normal People"

Shira Haas; "Unorthodox"

Nicole Kidman; "The Undoing"

Winner: Anya Taylor-Joy; "The Queen's Gambit"

Best Television Series – Drama

Winner: "The Crown"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Ratched"

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Normal People"

Winner: "The Queen's Gambit"

"Small Axe"

"The Undoing"

"Unorthodox"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter; "The Crown"

Julia Garner; "Ozark"

Annie Murphy; "Schitt's Creek"

Cynthia Nixon; "Ratched"

Winner: Gillian Anderson; "The Crown"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: John Boyega; "Small Axe"

Brendan Gleeson; "The Comey Rule"

Daniel Levy; "Schitt's Creek"

Jim Parsons; "Hollywood"

Donald Southerland; "The Undoing"

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

"Emily in Paris"

"The Flight Attendant"

Winner: "Schitt's Creek"

"The Great"

"Ted Lasso"

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Winner: "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"Hamilton"

"Music"

"Palm Springs"

"The Prom"

Best Motion Picture – Drama

"The Father"

"Mank"

Winner: "Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

"Another Round," Denmark

"La Llorona," Guatamela/France

"The Life Ahead," Italy

Winner: "Minari," USA

"Two of Us," France/USA

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell; "Promising Young Woman"

Jack Fincher; "Mank"

Winner: Aaron Sorkin; "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton; "The Father"

Chloe Zhao; "Nomadland"

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

"Fight for You"; "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice"; "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Winner: "IO SI (Seen)"; "The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now"; "One Night in Miami"

"Tigers & Tweed"; "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen; "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Winner: Daniel Kaluuya; "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Jared Leto; "The Little Things"

Bill Murray; "On the Rocks"

Leslie Odom, Jr.; "One Night in Miami"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close; "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman; "The Father"

Winner: Jodie Foster; "The Mauritanian"

Amanda Seyfried; "Mank"

Helena Zengel; "News of the World"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Winner: Sacha Baron Cohen; "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

James Corden; "The Prom"

Lin-Manuel Miranda; "Hamilton"

Dev Patel; "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

Andy Samberg; "Palm Springs"

Best Motion Picture – Animated

"The Croods: A New Age"

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

Winner: "Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Winner: Chadwick Boseman,; "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Riz Ahmed; "The Sound of Metal"

Anthony Hopkins; "The Father"

Gary Oldman; "Mank"

Tahar Rahim; "The Mauritanian"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis; "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Winner: Andra Day; "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby; "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand; "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan; "Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova; "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Kate Hudson; "Music"

Michelle Pfeiffer; "French Exit"

Winner: Rosamund Pike; "I Care A Lot"

Anya Taylor-Joy; "Emma"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Winner: Sacha Baron Cohen; "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

James Corden; "The Prom"

Lin-Manuel Miranda; "Hamilton"

Dev Patel; "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

Andy Samberg; "Palm Springs"

Best Director – Motion Picture

David Fincher; "Mank"

Regina King; "One Night in Miami"

Aaron Sorkin; "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Winner: Chloe Zhao; "Nomadland"

Emerald Fennell; "Promising Young Woman"

Best Original Score

"The Midnight Sky"

"Tenet"

"News of the World"

"Mank"

Winner: "Soul"