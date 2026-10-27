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October 27, 2026

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game

The Eagles have now lost five straight games as their season is spiraling out of control.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
102726DakPrescott4 Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles' pass rush didn't so much as breathe on Dak Prescott Monday night.

The Philadelphia Eagles are losers of five straight after a no-show effort by the defense against the Dallas Cowboys. As always, win or lose, we hand out 10 awards...

1) The '7 on 7s' Award ⏳: The Eagles' pass rush

Heading into the 2026 season, the Eagles were thought to have the best trio of interior defensive linemen in the NFL in Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo, to go along with a nice trio of edge defenders in Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, and Nolan Smith.

Through seven games, the Eagles have a rather pathetic 8 sacks. Only the Miami Dolphins (6) have fewer. 

Against the Cowboys, the Eagles failed to get pressure on Dak Prescott, who had pristine pockets to throw from all night. It was almost like training camp 7-on-7 drills, when there are no offensive or defensive lines. Not only did the Eagles have 0 sacks, but they also only came close, what, like... once?

The Eagles are paying their defensive linemen a lot of money, and they're getting very little from them this season.

2) The 'Green Light' Award 🚦: The Eagles' run defense

Heading into this matchup, Dallas had the 30th-ranked rushing offense, as they were averaging just 76.0 rushing yards per game. They had 101 rushing yards at halftime and 204 rushing yards total. Javonte Williams ran 25 times for 155 yards (6.2 YPC) and a TD. He had wide running lanes all night, like here: 

And he more or less just walked in behind his O-line on his TD run.

The Eagles got owned in the trenches.

3) The 'Toast' Award 🔥🍞🔥: The Eagles' secondary

The secondary wasn't as bad as the guys up front, but they weren't good either. Dak Prescott threw three dimes for TDs, but Eagles DBs were also beaten on those plays.

First, CeeDee Lamb beat Cooper DeJean. This is a tough assignment, but it also just looked too easy.

And then George Pickens beat Andrew Mukuba:

And finally, Lamb beat Riq Woolen:

Part of the secondary's struggles were due to the complete lack of a pass rush, but again, they still could have been better.

4) The 'Not Even Close' Award 😱: The Eagles' yardage differential

During their five-game losing streak, the Eagles are getting thoroughly outgained in every game.

Opponent Eagles yards Opponent yards Yardage diff 
Week 3 (CHI) 248 375 -127 
Week 4 (LAR) 172 415 -243 
Week 5 (JAX) 232 408 -176 
Week 6 (CAR) 222 399 -177 
Week 7 (DAL) 321 416 -95 
TOTAL 874 1597 -818 


Sadly, this game represented the smallest yardage disparity during the losing streak.

5) The 'Heart' Award 💗: Saquon Barkley

Barkley entered the game with an injured hamstring, and he hurt his back early in the game. He tried to play through it, and he actually ran well, gaining 62 yards on 7 carries. He was also clearly in pain after pretty much every single one of those carries.

Questions about whether certain players are beginning to quit on the season are going to arise over the next couple of months. But Barkley showed a lot of heart in this game.

The Eagles now have five injured running backs after Dameon Pierce also went down in this game:

  1. Saquon Barkley
  2. Tank Bigsby
  3. Will Shipley
  4. Dameon Pierce
  5. Carson Steele

And really, that's not even in the top three of the most consequential positional groups affected by injuries.

6) The 'OK-ish, I guess?' Award 😐: Tanner McKee and the Eagles' offense

Even with only 321 total yards, this was easily the best Eagles offensive effort during the losing streak. McKee mostly made good decisions all night, until he didn't.

Of course, those 321 total yards came against arguably the worst defense in the NFL.

7) The 'Hall of Famer' Award 🏅: Jeffrey Lurie

With the team in the middle of the long losing streak and the season swirling down the toilet, it was unfortunate timing for Jeffrey Lurie to be inducted into the Eagles' Hall of Fame. Lurie is arguably the best team owner in Philadelphia sports history and he was not booed when honored at halftime. But there was also a whole lot of apathy for the event. 

8) The 'Is the Division Even Within Reach Anymore' Award 👋: The NFC East

A common sentiment is that no matter how bad the Eagles are, "at least the rest of the division sucks." Buuuut, are we sure it's really even that within reach?

NFC East Record Div record GB 
Giants 4-2-1 1-0-1 
Cowboys 3-4 2-1 1.5 
Eagles 2-5 1-1 2.5 
Commanders 1-4-1 0-2-1 2.5 


The Eagles' next two opponents are the Commanders on the road and then the Giants at home. Those are two "winnable" games against very flawed teams. Of course, the Eagles themselves are probably a bottom-five team.

9) The 'SELL' Award: Howie Roseman

If there were any doubts that the Eagles should be sellers at the trade deadline, there shouldn't be now. We're all on board with that now? Yes? Cool. 👍

10) The 'Silver Lining' Award ☀️: The 2027 NFL Draft

The 2027 draft is widely considered to be loaded with premier prospects. And, well, it's looking like the Eagles are going to have a high pick in that draft. If the season ended today (it doesn't), they'd have the sixth overall pick.

It's pretty wild to think that we're already looking at draft positioning before Halloween.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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