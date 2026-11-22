The Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers played a football game on Sunday. It will not remembered as one of the NFL's classics. And oh hey, the Eagles finally won one, snapping a seven game losing streak. As always, win or lose, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'This Is What It Was Supposed To Look Like' Award 😤: The Eagles' defense

In Week 9 the Eagles' defense held the Giants to 243 yards, 15 first downs, 3.8 yards per play, and they had six sacks.

In Week 11 they held the Steelers to 255 yards, 17 first downs, 3.7 yards per play, and they had five sacks.

Without Jordan Davis, the run defense held Steelers running backs to 43 yards on 14 carries. They also pressured Aaron Rodgers for most of the day, and a pair of players picking up the slack for Davis — Byron Young and Gabe Hall — combined for three sacks.

This is what the Eagles' defense was supposed to look like all season. Unfortunately, it's a little too late.

2) The 'Welcome Back' Award 🤗: DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith returned to the field, and although he only had five catches for 41 yards, his impact was felt. He got open deep down the field twice, but Joe Milton overshot him on both occasions.

JOE MILTON ALMOST HAD DEVONTA SMITH OH MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/70AsHxlJCJ — wok (@wokdior) November 22, 2026

However, with the game on the line, Milton did hit Smith for the game-clinching first down:

On 3rd & 6, DeVonta Smith comes up clutch.



PITvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/kx0HtT2tQs — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

The Eagles' offense is still very bad, but DeVonta at least makes them a little more watchable.

3) The 'Who Do You Think You're Playing?!' Award 🙃: Mike McCarthy

The Steelers faced a 4th and 1 from their own 40 yard line on their opening drive of the game. They went for it, didn't get it, and the Eagles opened up the scoring with a field goal on their ensuing possession. That was basically three free points for the Eagles.

I don't know what the analytics say about going for it in that situation, and I don't really care. Anyone who has watched this Eagles team play this season has seen that they are basically incapable of driving long fields for scores. Why risk giving them a short field so early in the game?!

I mean, I could see if the Steelers were playing, saaayyyy, the Lions, or the Bills, or some other explosive offense that consistently puts points on the board no matter where their drives start, but holy hell know your opponent. And as it turned out, those three free points they handed the Eagles to begin this game wound up being the difference.

4) The 'Dirty Dozen' Award 1️⃣2️⃣: The Eagles' home winning streak against the Steelers

As you saw during the telecast, the Steelers haven't won a game in Philly since 1965. The Eagles extended their home winning streak over the Steelers to 12 games. Most of those games have been ugly performances by the Steelers' offense:

• 1966: Eagles 27, Steelers 23

• 1967: Eagles 34, Steelers 24

• 1969: Eagles 41, Steelers 27

• 1970: Eagles 30, Steelers 20

• 1979: Eagles 17, Steelers 14

• 1991: Eagles 23, Steelers 14

• 1997: Eagles 23, Steelers 20

• 2008: Eagles 15, Steelers: 6

• 2016: Eagles 34, Steelers 3

• 2022: Eagles 35, Steelers 13

• 2024: Eagles 27: Steelers 13

• 2026: Eagles 19, Steelers 16

The Steelers' 16 points in this "rivalry" were the most they've scored in Philly since 1997.

And by the way, how does that team have 6 wins?!

5) The MVP 🥇: Braden Mann

Braden Mann has been the Eagles' best player this season, and I don't think it's been particularly close.

At the start of the second half, Jaydon Blue fumbled the kickoff. The Steelers recovered and kicked a field goal on their ensuing possession. The Eagles then proceeded to go three-and-out, and it was like, "Welp, the Eagles' typical second-half performance is here!"

But then Mann kind of settled the game down when he hit a 70-yard bomb that rolled out of bounds at the Steelers' 4 yard line.

Braden Mann with another beauty of a punt



PITvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/HS2f87oe7F — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

I wonder how different this game might have been if Mann hadn't slowed the Steelers' momentum with that punt.

6) The 'MVP Runner Up' Award 🥈: Jake Elliott

In 2024 and 2025, Jake Elliott was 5-for-15 from kicks of 50+ yards. This season he's 4-for-4, including a pair of 50-plus yard kicks (from 53 and 55) against the Steelers. The 55-yarder was a clutch kick that put the Eagles up two scores, and it was right down the middle.

Jake Elliott splits the uprights on a 55-yard field goal.



PITvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/7ZASF9vxzz — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

If Elliott had missed that, the Steelers would have had the ball on their own 45 yard line with a little over four minutes to play.

7) The 'Benched' Award 🪑: Riq Woolen

Throughout spring practices and training camp, Woolen was praised up and down by the Eagles' coaching staff for his coverage ability. And for the first two weeks of the season, Woolen was on receivers like glue.

But as the season has continued, Woolen's play has not aged well, and he has been a particularly bad tackler. After two missed tackles in the second quarter, Woolen was benched in favor of Jonathan Jones. He wasn't thrilled about it:

Eagles CB Riq Woolen, who was benched in this game for a long stretch, was told before the game by a coach that he might get taken out, maybe for a series, due to mental lapses. pic.twitter.com/BC9SEpfPFK — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 22, 2026

Although I do think that benching Woolen had some level of merit, a whole lot of other players on this team have played some terrible football and not been benched.

To Woolen's credit, when he had to re-enter the game due to some injuries, he had a nice pass breakup deep down the field in man coverage.

8) The 'Captain Insano' Award 👉👀: DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf was ejected from this game for committing two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, the second of which he tried to poke Cooper DeJean in the eyes. I love how this video is grainier than the Bigfoot video.

Cooper DeJean explaining to teammates what happened with DK Metcalf pic.twitter.com/7ABsGRbKm6 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 22, 2026

"DK Metcalf shows no mercy," Metcalf said postgame.

(Metcalf didn't actually say that, to be clear.)

9) The 'Sweet Relief, But Also Pain' Award 😮‍💨😖: The temporary satisfaction of watching this win

In the locker room after the game, there was a sense of relief (as opposed to pure joy) that the Eagles had finally won a game after losing seven straight. And from a fan perspective, it probably felt good to watch the "good guys" get a win.

But, what really matters above all else the rest of this season is how high the Eagles' pick is in the 2027 draft, and they took a tumble in the draft order by beating the Steelers.

10) The 'Short Turnaround' Award 🦃: Thanksgiving in Dallas

The Eagles won't have much time to savor the win, as they'll have a short week of preparation before playing in Dallas on Thanksgiving in four days. They still have a chance to ruin your week.

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