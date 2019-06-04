More Health:

June 04, 2019

People are less likely to die of heart disease in states that expanded Medicaid, Penn Medicine study finds

Heart disease – the leading cause of death in America – disproportionally affects uninsured populations

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Heart Disease
Heart Disease Medicaid Expansion Penn Medicine Study PA Images/Sipa USA

A general practitioner checks a patient's blood pressure.

Middle-aged adults living in states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act are less likely to die of heart disease, according to a new study conducted by Penn Medicine researchers.

Counties in states that expanded Medicaid averaged 4.3 fewer cardiovascular disease deaths per 100,000 residents after researchers accounted for demographic, clinical, economic and health access factors. That equated to about 2,000 fewer heart disease deaths each year, nationwide.

The difference may seem relatively small, but Dr. Sameed Ahmed M. Khatana said the study population encompassed all adults between ages 45 and 64 – including those that already had health insurance when Medicaid expanded.

"If we had focused our study just on the uninsured, it's likely we would have seen a much larger difference," said Khatana, the study's lead author. The study focused on middle age adults because they have the highest rates of heart disease. 

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. But Khatana said it is especially prominent among uninsured and lower socio-economic populations, which tend to have less access to health care and higher rates of smoking, diabetes and obesity.

The Affordable Care Act paved the way for the largest Medicaid expansion in history when President Barack Obama signed the health care reform bill in 2010. The Supreme Court later ruled that the federal government could not compel states to carry out the costly expansion, effectively giving states a choice.

Medicaid provides health coverage to millions of Americans, including eligible low-income adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities. It is administered by the states and funded jointly by the states and the federal government. 

Twenty-nine states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, had expanded Medicaid by 2016, the end of the Penn Medicine study period. In those states, non-elderly residents with incomes up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level qualify for Medicaid.

As more states consider Medicaid expansion or tweaks to the program, Khatana said he wants the study to serve as a reference point for policymakers and voters.

"This kind of research is quite important to quantitatively look at these big health policy issues that are being debated around the country," Khatana said. "A lot of readers will hear about this on the radio or in the newspaper. This looks at things a little more quantitatively to see what happens from these policies."

The study, published Wednesday in JAMA, is believed to be the first to show a population-level difference in cardiovascular mortality rates among states that expanded Medicaid.

Using data obtained from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers analyzed county-level cardiovascular mortality rates from 2010 to 2016. The rates remained stable in states with Medicaid expansion. But they rose in states that did not expand Medicaid.

Additionally, the counties with the smallest growth in insurance rates had the highest increases in heart disease death rates.

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Heart Disease Penn Medicine Pennsylvania Men's Health Women's Health New Jersey Cardiovascular Medicaid Illness

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles DE Brandon Graham says 2019 is a 'double-digit year'
032519BrandonGraham

Investigations

Allentown woman reportedly dies at Dominican Republic hotel, days before couple found dead at same hotel
Dominican Republic hotel allentown woman

Investigations

Former boxing champ Meldrick Taylor charged with Strawberry Mansion assault
Medlrick Taylor charged

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: These Eagles players had the best, worst walk-up songs at Wentz’s charity softball game
Wentz-softball-game_060419

Senior Health

Philadelphia is home to six of the worst nursing homes in the U.S.
Worst nursing homes Philadelphia

Odd News

Who is throwing bottles filled with pee at couple's Philly home?
Pee Bottle

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved