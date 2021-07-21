Chester County home explosion injures 6, including 4 children

Six people, including four children, were injured when a home exploded Wednesday in Chester County, according to multiple reports.

The blast occurred just before noon at a home on Hibernia Road in West Brandywine, authorities told NBC10. Eighteen tanker trucks, totaling nearly 60,000 gallons of water, were called to the scene to help extinguish the fire left in its wake.

Photos from a TV news helicopter above the home show it nearly engulfed in smoke. Firefighters continued to battle the blaze nearly two hours after the explosion and were drafting water from the home's pool and a nearby pond, according to multiple reports.

LIVE: Chopper6 is over the scene of this explosion https://t.co/aHtv7zyzZg pic.twitter.com/MP3HO7mX6J — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) July 21, 2021

One adult and two children were flown to a hospital for treatment, while the two other children were hospitalized via ambulance, emergency officials said. One person who was injured refused treatment, 6ABC is reporting. Many of the victims were burned in the explosion, according to authorities, but their conditions were not yet known.

Local and state investigators remained at the scene into the late afternoon working to determine what caused the explosion.

This is a developing story and may be updated as more information becomes available.