Independence Blue Cross (IBX) commercial Personal Choice® PPO and EPO plans offered by QCC Insurance Company achieved a rating of 4.5 out of 5 in the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) 2026 Commercial Health Plan Ratings. That rating places them among the highest-rated health plans in the nation, according to NCQA. Three additional IBX plans were rated strongly at 4 out of 5. IBX plans also earned NCQA Health Plan Accreditation and Health Outcomes Accreditation, reflecting IBX’s continued focus on quality care and helping members achieve better overall health.

“These results reflect the care and support our members receive every day, from preventive screenings, to help managing an ongoing health condition. We’re extremely proud of this recognition, and we’ll keep working with doctors, hospitals and other partners to help our members get the care they need to stay healthy,” said Dr. Ellen Riccobene, Vice President of Clinical Care Transformation at Independence Blue Cross.

IBX’s 4-star ratings include:

Commercial Health Plan Ratings:



• IBX’s commercial Personal Choice® PPO and EPO plans, which are offered by Independence Assurance Company.

Medicare Health Plan Ratings:



• IBX’s Personal Choice 65℠ PPO plans, which are offered by QCC Insurance Company

• Keystone Health Plan East, Inc., which offers Keystone 65 HMO plans

NCQA’s annual Health Plan Ratings evaluate health plans on clinical quality, member experience, and a review of each plan’s quality processes. They give members an independent look at how well their health plan performs in areas that affect their care.

Renewed NCQA accreditations

IBX also renewed its NCQA Health Plan Accreditation and Health Outcomes Accreditation for several plans in 2026. The accreditations recognize health plans that maintain strong quality-management processes, use data to understand members’ health needs, and work to improve health outcomes, experiences, and access to care.

The Health Plan Accreditation renewal covers IBX commercial, Medicare Advantage, and individual and family plans offered through Keystone Health Plan East, Inc., and QCC Insurance Company. Other IBX plans remain fully accredited and are reviewed on different schedules.

“Quality isn’t just a rating. It’s about what our members experience when they need care,” said Dr. Riccobene. “These accreditations show that our dedication to improving the health and well-being of our members is working, as we continuously improve our programs and processes.”

This content was originally published on IBX Newsroom.