December 03, 2021

Quartet Health receives $60 million to improve mental health access

The investment, led by Independence Blue Cross, builds upon a behavioral health initiative the companies rolled out in February

Pat Ralph
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Independence Blue Cross is deepening its partnership with Quartet Health to improve access to mental health services in the Philadelphia region.

Independence Blue Cross is expanding its efforts to address anxiety and depression in Southeastern Pennsylvania by deepening its partnership with Quartet Health, which connects patients to mental health services that fit their clinical and insurance needs. 

Independence led a $60 million investment into Quartet Health to help the company increase access to mental health care. Quartet Health's digital platform is used by primary care providers to refer patients to in-network therapists. 

The investment builds upon the behavioral health initiative the companies rolled out in February to better integrate mental and physical health care. More than 1,100 mental health and primary care clinicians in the Philadelphia region since have jointed the Quartet platform. 

The initiative has resulted in more than 2,500 Independence members finding mental health care through the platforms, according to IBX. 

As part of the investment, Quartet will be tasked with expanding Independence's mental health care provider network. The partnership will allow for more clinical assessments and formal screenings, and additional mental health services for children and adolescents. 

Independence President and CEO Gregory E. Deavens immediately will join Quartet's Board of Directors as part of the partnership. 

"Independence believes that integrating physical and mental health is central to improving overall health and well-being," Deavens said. "This core belief underlies Independence's efforts to collaborate with partners and clinicians to integrate care delivery. It is also why Independence is partnering with and investing in the next phase of Quartet's strategic growth and development. We share a vision and commitment to solving mental and physical health challenges in an integrated way."

The number of U.S. adults reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, several organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, say the number of children facing mental health challenges constitute a national emergency. 

Independence saw a 14,000% increase in the use of mental health telemedicine services from 2019 to 2020. 

