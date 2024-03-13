More Health:

March 13, 2024

Insomnia drugs could lead to driving and cooking while sleeping, FDA warns

The Food and Drug Administration advises caution before taking these prescription medications.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Insomnia
0301324ZDrugs2.jpg Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Prescription insomnia drugs known as Z drugs can cause bizarre and sometimes dangerous behavior while the person taking them is not fully awake.

Pretty much everyone has heard of sleepwalking – and some of us even do it from time to time. But sleep cooking and sleep driving?

Engaging in such activities while not awake – a phenomenon known as complex sleep behaviors – can result from taking prescription insomnia medications, also commonly referred to as Z drugs. These medications include eszopiclone (Lunesta), zaleplon (Sonata) and zolpidem (Ambien, Edluar, and Zolpimist).

Z drugs can improve the quality, though not necessarily the duration, of sleep, according to research. But they can also pose serious risks by leading to bizarre complex sleep behaviors, including driving, cooking and eating while sleeping, the Food and Drug Administration warns.

The FDA has even had reports of people accidentally overdosing on other medications or shooting themselves while taking Z drugs.

Upon waking, people may or may not recall their complex sleep behaviors.

The FDA cautions that people could find themselves enacting complex sleep behaviors even on lower doses or after their first use, and that Z drugs could impair your ability to drive or operate machinery even the next morning.

The FDA recommends:

• Discussing the risks of taking a Z drug with your health-care provider
• Reading the patient medication guide as soon as you fill a prescription for a Z drug
• Carefully following dosing instructions from your health-care professional
• Not taking Z drugs with other sleep drugs, including those available over-the-counter
• Abstaining from alcohol use before and while using Z drugs since together they may be more likely to cause side effects.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Insomnia Philadelphia Insomnia Prescription Drugs Sleep Sleeping Prescription Drugs Prescription Medicine

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Couple Walking Dog Along Suburban Street

How to reduce your risk of cancer
Limited - Gene Waddy

Supplier diversity is a key ingredient to business success

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Third suspect arrested in shooting of 8 teens at bus stop in Northeast Philly
Third Suspect Arrested

Prevention

Prevent vision loss: Understand the risks for glaucoma
Purchased - Eye exam, vision and woman patient in optometry clinic for testing, eyesight and optical assessment

Adult Health

Women may achieve more health benefits with less exercise compared with men, study finds
women exercise health benefits

Lifestyle

Philly's first yarn crawl aims to create community among often solitary knitting hobbyists
Philly Yarn Crawl

Phillies

Phillies face a tough decision on Johan Rojas
Johan-Rojas-Phillies-Spring_031324_USAT

Festivals

Cherry Blossom Festival will bloom in April with events throughout the month
Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 details

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved