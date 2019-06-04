More Culture:

June 04, 2019

Twitter reacts to James Holzhaeur's loss on 'Jeopardy!'

The gameshow's champion is Chester County-native Emma Boettcher

By Virginia Streva
After a 32-game winning streak, James Holzhauer lost "Jeopardy!" Monday night, just shy of beating the all-time champion, Ken Jennings.

James Holzhauer lost on "Jeopardy!" on Monday night, ending his 32-game winning streak and falling just shy of surpassing the total winnings collected by all-time champion, Ken Jennings – and a lot of people were upset, to say the least.

In his 33rd game, Holzhauer lost to Emma Boettcher, a Chester County-native who now lives in Illinois. Boettcher would win Monday night's game with a total of $46,801 after betting big on the Final Jeopardy question.

Boettcher grew up in Tredyffrin, Chester County and attended Conestoga High School, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. She previously tried out for "Jeopardy!" when she was in high school, and while a grad student at the University of North Carolina, Boettcher wrote a 70-page paper studying the revealing characteristics within how "Jeopardy!" questions are written

Boetcher currently works as a librarian at the University of Chicago. 

Holzhauer's 32-game winnings topped out at $2,462,216, just $58,484 short of beating Jennings, who won $2.52 million over 74 games in 2004. Holzhauer may not have become the all-time "Jeopardy!" champion, but he did break the record for highest single-day winnings in "Jeopardy!" history, netting $131,127 in one of his victories. His daily winnings averaged around $77,000, while Jennings' daily average was around $33,000.

Jennings was impressed with Holzhauer's performance, tweeting out a picture of Thanos from "Avengers" with the note, "Actual photo of James Holzhauer walking off stage at Jeopardy, his reign of destruction completed."

But as to why Holzhauer lost in his 33rd game? Well, he blames one person – Canadian rapper Drake. (The "Drake curse" at sporting events is real. The Italian soccer team, Roma, even banned their players from taking photos with the former "Degrassi" star till the end of the season.)

His loss was not taken as lightly by the viewers, however. Some compared it to the Red Wedding in "Game of Thrones" while others simply announced their post-loss depression.





Maybe Holzhauer didn't win it all, but at least he took it in stride, high-fiving Boettcher when she answered the Final Jeopardy question correctly with a significantly higher wager.

