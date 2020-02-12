Former Flyer Jeremy Roenick 'disappointed,' 'angry' after NBC firing

Former Philadelphia Flyer Jeremy Roenick was formally fired from NBC Sports on Wednesday, more than a month after he was suspended making inappropriate sexual remarks during a podcast appearance on Barstool Sports.

After hearing the news, Roenick posted a video on Twitter, calling the decision a "joke."

"I'm very disappointed and angry today. I will not be returning to NBC," Roenick said. "And though disappointed, I'm also grateful that I've had the opportunity to share my love, my passion, my knowledge of the game with millions of people, millions of fans. And for that, I thank you."

Roenick, an NHL analyst for the network, was suspended on Dec. 24 following comments he made about colleagues Kathryn Tappen and Patrick Sharp.

Appearing on Barstool's "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, Roenick shared an anecdote about a trip to Portugal with his wife and Tappen.

"I was the king of Portugal," Roenick said. "When you walk into every place and you have two blonde bombshells on each side ... your chest pops out a lot more...

"I play it off like, you know, we're going to bed together every night, the three of us. Now, if it really came to fruition that would really be good, but it's never going to happen..."

Later in the podcast, Roenick commended Tappen for her hockey knowledge and professionalism.

At another point, Roenick called colleague Patrick Sharp (also a former Flyer) "beautiful," joking that he would have to think twice about sleeping with him if the opportunity arose.

Given Barstool's reputation for irreverent and unfiltered content, Roenick apparently had the impression that the context would make the remarks acceptable to his employer. Barstool removed the podcast featuring Roenick when once his comments drew scrutiny.

Roenick said Wednesday he expects to be back in the broadcast world in some capacity.

"Even though I'm leaving NBC, I will not be gone for long," Roenick said. "I'll be back better and more motivated to bring you the best entertainment and the best that I have for the game of hockey."