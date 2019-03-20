Kevin Smith geeks out over daughter's cameo in Quentin Tarantino trailer

The buzz arrived instantly for Quentin Tarantino's ninth film, "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood," which packs an A-list cast and a reputation that precedes it, as the director's characters are fond of saying.

A trailer released Wednesday promises Tarantino's signature mix of humor, history and cruel fate, as Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt collide with the Manson Family's murderous rampage at the home of Roman Polanski and his late wife, Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie.