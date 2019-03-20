More Culture:

March 20, 2019

Kevin Smith geeks out over daughter's cameo in Quentin Tarantino trailer

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Film Movies
kevin_smith PictureGroup/USA TODAY NETWORK

Kevin Smith speaks at the 2017 Television Industry Advocacy Awards.

The buzz arrived instantly for Quentin Tarantino's ninth film, "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood," which packs an A-list cast and a reputation that precedes it, as the director's characters are fond of saying. 

A trailer released Wednesday promises Tarantino's signature mix of humor, history and cruel fate, as Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt collide with the Manson Family's murderous rampage at the home of Roman Polanski and his late wife, Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie. 

RELATED: After Bill Maher diss, director Kevin Smith retires from wearing hockey jerseys

With so much star power invested in the film, it would be easy to miss out on a few of the finer details from the trailer. 

One of Tarantino's friends and admirers, director Kevin Smith, was too proud of a dad not to celebrate his daughter's brief appearance in the teaser. Harley Quinn Smith, who's developed her own budding reputation in the film world in recent years, will have a small role in the film. 

Smith and Tarantino both rose quickly to fame in the early 90s with their debut films, "Clerks" and "Pulp Fiction," respectively, which were both distributed by Miramax. 

In a Reddit AMA, Smith, a native of New Jersey, said Tarantino's "Reservoir Dogs" inspired his famous "Star Wars" reference because it was the first time he had seen pop culture references become part of the dialogue between characters in another piece of pop culture.

Even if Harley Quinn's role in "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" is minor, she'll also be making an appearance in her dad's "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot," which is expected to be out later this year. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Film Movies Hollywood Directors Trailers Kevin Smith

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Eagles front office, Howie Roseman are 'blowing it this time'
030919HowieRoseman

Controversies

Paralegal: Center City law firm fired me for complaining about sexual harassment, bullying
Veronica Fortunato

Movies

Pizza Brain co-founder Brian James Dwyer's documentary 'Waldo on Weed' headed to Tribeca Film Festival
Brian James Dwyer and Waldo

NCAA Tournament

Pick these 5 first-round NCAA tournament upsets on your bracket
Ja-Morant-Murray-State-031919_USAT

Discussions

Former Eagle, former Flyer to talk health benefits of using THC and CBD
anthology wellness nolibs cbd oil

Wellness

Here's the 2019 ranking of the most (and least) pesticide-covered fruits and vegetables
dirty dozen clean 16 pesticides

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved