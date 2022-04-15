King of Prussia to host pop-up food truck, fitness class events

King of Prussia is celebrating the return of warm weather this spring and summer with a pair of free outdoor pop-up events.

The Montgomery County town will host Food Truck Tuesdays and Wellness Wednesdays this May through July at various corporate parking lots. Both event series will be open to the general public.

Food Truck Tuesdays returns in May after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The series will feature a collection of different food trucks, musicians performing live music and games.

The food truck series will be held on six dates from May-July during lunch hours from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The first Food Truck Tuesdays is scheduled for May 10 at 630 Freedom Business Center Dr. The event will feature food from Korea Taqueria, Nick's Roast Beef and Kresha's Kreations. Sid & Ted's Excellent Musical Adventure will perform.

This is the first year that King of Prussia will host Wellness Wednesdays. The fitness series will be held in partnership with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Workout classes will be held four times in May and June from 4:30-6 p.m. The 45-minute classes will be taught by various instructors from local gyms and fitness centers.

The inaugural Wellness Wednesdays event is scheduled for May 4 at 2520 Renaissance Blvd. and will feature yoga flow taught by an instructor from LA Fitness.

Attendees will receive bags filled with samples and special offers from King of Prussia's health and wellness community.

Various dates and locations from May-July

Free to the general public

King of Prussia, PA

