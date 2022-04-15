More Events:

April 15, 2022

King of Prussia to host pop-up food truck, fitness class events

The Montgomery County town is putting on the two series in several parking lots from May through July

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Pop-Up
King of Prussia outdoor pop-up events Courtesy of/King of Prussia District

King of Prussia's Food Truck Tuesdays returns in May after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

King of Prussia is celebrating the return of warm weather this spring and summer with a pair of free outdoor pop-up events.

The Montgomery County town will host Food Truck Tuesdays and Wellness Wednesdays this May through July at various corporate parking lots. Both event series will be open to the general public.

MORE: The Garden at Cherry Street Pier to open for the season this weekend | Manayunk StrEAT food festival returns to Main Street with more than 50 food trucks | Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz to host first concert since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Food Truck Tuesdays returns in May after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The series will feature a collection of different food trucks, musicians performing live music and games.

The food truck series will be held on six dates from May-July during lunch hours from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The first Food Truck Tuesdays is scheduled for May 10 at 630 Freedom Business Center Dr. The event will feature food from Korea Taqueria, Nick's Roast Beef and Kresha's Kreations. Sid & Ted's Excellent Musical Adventure will perform.

This is the first year that King of Prussia will host Wellness Wednesdays. The fitness series will be held in partnership with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Workout classes will be held four times in May and June from 4:30-6 p.m. The 45-minute classes will be taught by various instructors from local gyms and fitness centers.

The inaugural Wellness Wednesdays event is scheduled for May 4 at 2520 Renaissance Blvd. and will feature yoga flow taught by an instructor from LA Fitness. 

Attendees will receive bags filled with samples and special offers from King of Prussia's health and wellness community.

King of Prussia's Food Truck Tuesdays and Wellness Wednesdays

Various dates and locations from May-July
Free to the general public
King of Prussia, PA

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Pop-Up Philadelphia King of Prussia District King of Prussia Wellness Food Trucks Food & Drink Workouts Fitness

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet Humankind

Philadelphia Ballet to present a trio of evocative ballets this spring

Just In

Must Read

Marijuana

New Jersey recreational marijuana sales set to begin on April 21
NJ Recreational Marijuana Sales

Sponsored

Why I chose Penn's Treaty Coworking
Limited - Penn's Treaty Coworking

Sixers

Joel Embiid is preparing to use old lessons against familiar Raptors foe
Joel-Embiid-Sixers-Raptors-04122022-UST

Wellness

Dressing well can inspire confidence, but there can be barriers to finding the 'perfect style'
Clothing Mental Health

History

Native American burial ground in Chester County returned to descendants of Lenape tribe
Lenape Burial Ground

Food and Drink

The Garden at Cherry Street Pier to open for the season this weekend
The Garden at Cherry Street Pier

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved