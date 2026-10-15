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October 15, 2026

Kylie Kelce gives her take on Wawa testing sushi in the Philly suburbs

The podcaster also weighs in on her husband Jason Kelce's performance in the booth for the Eagles' game in London.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Podcasts Kylie Kelce
Kylie Kelce Wawa Sushi.JPG Kirby Lee/Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

During Kylie Kelce's podcast Thursday, she offered her thoughts on Wawa testing sushi in the Philly suburbs and her husband's performance in the booth for the Eagles' game in London.

While Kylie Kelce said she'd ride at dawn for Wawa, she might have to draw the line at the convenience store's pursuit of sushi. 

The gas station chain recently launched premade sushi at some of its locations in the Philly suburbs. The rolls are made by Hissho Sushi, which also serves its platters at Sprouts, Giant and other grocery stores. Kelce, who grew up on the Main Line and lives in Haverford, offered her thoughts on the rollout during Thursday's episode of her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie."

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"Guys, we don't have to do everything. Let's cut that out," Kelce said. "The keyword here is that Wawa is 'testing' sushi in the Philly suburbs, I think we should just mark that one a fail and move on."

Six different roll flavors are currently available at select stores, CBS reported. But thus far, Wawa has not said whether it plans to expand sushi to additional locations. 

Later in the show, Kelce also spoke about husband Jason Kelce's work as a game analyst on the NFL Network broadcast of the Eagles-Jaguars game in London on Sunday. 

While she was in the stands, she said she got the chance to go see her husband in the booth and was impressed with his stamina for standing and his football expertise. 

"I get to hear how incredibly thoughtful and calculated and studied he is when it comes to football, but getting to hear how he explains it to other people, getting to hear him share his knowledge of the game is so much fun to listen to," she said. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Podcasts Kylie Kelce Philadelphia Jason Kelce Eagles Wawa Sushi

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