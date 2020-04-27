NFL odds: What do sportsbooks think of Eagles' rookie class?

Well, there's no point in looking back.

Like it or hate it, the Eagles have their 2020 draft class, and the next stop is (virtual) minicamp.

We have really no idea when we'll see the Eagles' newest players on the actual field as the world continues to fight COVID-19. Typically around this time, we'd be preparing for rookie camp at the NovaCare Center in South Philly.

Instead, we'll be stuck at home on our laptops debating the merits of the strategy Howie Roseman and the front office decided to take last weekend for the foreseeable future.

We were curious, after combing through draft grades that saw the Eagles earn everywhere from an A- to a D-, what the betting world thought.

Here are some odds and futures bets we found to be interesting:

Super Bowl odds

From what we could find, the Eagles expected chances at winning the Super Bowl, even after the draft, look to be more or less unchanged across betting platforms. Interestingly, Philly's championship handicapping was more impacted by the Buccaneers signing Tom Brady, and later trading for Rob Gronkowski, than by the draft.

Right now, their chances appear to be around +2000 on average. The Cowboys leaped slightly ahead of Philadelphia, jumping from +2200 to +1800. Philly moved from +2100, according to sportsbettingdime.com.

A second source, betonline.ag, is not impressed with Philly's draft. Pre-draft they were 18/1 (or +1800) to win the big game. Now, they are 25/1 (or +2500).

Offensive Rookie of the Year

A year after Miles Sanders put together a late push for Rookie of the Year honors, the Eagles have a legit candidate, according to sportsbetting.ag, in first rounder Jalen Reagor.

According to the site's bookmakers, Reagor is +2800 to win the honor, 15th best. He is the sixth best handicapped wide receiver, tied with Justin Jefferson, KJ Hamler and Laviska Shenault Jr., all players Reagor was drafted ahead of. He also trails Tee Higgins and Denzel Mims, two players he was taken ahead of as well.

Another Eagles rookie is just on the periphery of being in contention for the award, as John Hightower (the 168th pick) has +10000 odds.

For those wondering, Cowboys WR acquisition CeeDee Lamb is eighth at +1400.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Third-round linebacker Davion Taylor has a +4000 line for winning the honor, the best of any Eagles draftee but miles away from Chase Young (+500) and Isaiah Simmons (+800).

The Eagles have much less of a chance of fielding a defensive rookie award winner, but if their fourth-round safety K'Von Wallace earns a starting role (he can play multiple positions) he's their second best chance.

According to sportsbetting.ag, Wallace has a +6600 chance of being the best defensive rookie.

Rookie stats

Speaking of Reagor, the sportsbook is also trying to project his rookie stats, and his over/under yardage number is 700 yards. That would put him in the top 10 all-time for Eagles rookie receivers — the all-time leader is DeSean Jackson with 912 yards in 2008.

