Le Virtù to serve entirely gluten-free Italian menu for one night in South Philly Nov. 5

Finding a restaurant with enough gluten-free options can be difficult for people with celiac disease. On Thursday, Nov. 5, Le Virtù is planning an entire evening around them.

The South Philadelphia Italian restaurant will serve an entirely gluten-free menu from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring pasta, entrees and desserts inspired by the cooking traditions of Abruzzo, Italy. Before the event, chef Andrew Wood and his staff plan to deep-clean the kitchen, bar and food preparation areas to reduce the risk of gluten cross-contact.

The menu will include buckwheat tortiglioni with octopus ragù and cuttlefish ink, spaghetti with tomato-braised goat ragù, and rigatoni with roasted butternut squash, saffron and bacon.

Other options include red wine-braised beef shoulder, grilled pumpkin with tomato and Parmesan, and toasted gnocchi served with tomato, basil and mozzarella. Desserts will feature flourless almond cake, ricotta cheesecake and gelato.

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Wood said the idea came from conversations with friends and former colleagues who have struggled to find restaurants that accommodate their dietary needs. Rather than offering just a few gluten-free choices, he wanted to create an evening where they could order from the entire menu.

Le Virtù says all food and drinks served that evening will be gluten-free. The restaurant also plans to take extra cleaning precautions to reduce the risk of gluten cross-contact. People with celiac disease or other dietary concerns should contact the restaurant directly with questions about food preparation before booking.

There is no event ticket or fixed-price tasting menu. Dishes will be ordered individually, with diners paying for what they choose. Reservations are available through Resy.

The dinner will take place at Le Virtù, 1927 E. Passyunk Ave. Indoor seating will be available, and the restaurant may open its patio and garden if the weather allows.

Le Virtù Gluten-Free Dinner

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Location: Le Virtù, 1927 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Menu: Gluten-free Italian appetizers, pasta, entrees and desserts

Cost: À la carte pricing; no event ticket required

Reservations: Le Virtù on Resy

More information: Le Virtù

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