LeBron James has sued the creators of "Bron AI," an app that researches sports-betting platforms and trends, alleging trademark infringement and claiming the company intentionally used an AI-generated depiction of the Sixers forward in an advertisement.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, argues that the co-founders of the app's parent company "did not care" that they engaged in illegal conduct by using James' nickname, voice and likeness to promote their app and instead calculated that the value of attention would exceed the cost of legal repercussions.

"Nor did Defendants care that their stunt misled customers," the lawsuit says. "That was the point. They intentionally created the false impression that Mr. James endorsed and was affiliated with their Bron App, in an effort to drive downloads and paid subscriptions."

The suit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, where the lawsuit says James lives and "commutes to Philadelphia." Anish Gupta and Marc Zoghby, co-founders of PlayVision Inc., are named as defendants in the case.

PlayVision was founded last year and advertises itself online as the "AI Moneyball for Sports," specializing in analyzing basketball practice and game film. In the spring, the California-based company began operating a sports-betting research app under the name "Bron AI." The app does not permit users to directly place bets, instead it compares odds from different platforms and tracks trends of players and teams.

Gupta posted a video advertisement to his X account captioned, "Meet Bron: The TikTok for Sports Betting," on Nov. 4. The advertisement showed an AI-generated basketball player that looked similar to James and was wearing a No. 23 jersey — James' number on the Sixers — and the name "Bron" displayed across his back.

The player is then shown scrolling through the app's feeds of player prop bets for other players in the NBA including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Dončić. The ad also appears to show James mocking Dillon Brooks, who the suit describes as his "well-known on-court rival."

"Dillon Brooks? On Kalshi?" the character says in the ad. "Hell nah."

Source/Federal court filing LeBron James sued the creators of a sports-betting app that published an AI-generated video which his counsel argues closely depicted the basketball player. Above, a screenshot from the since-deleted advertisement included in the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Nov. 17 in the Southern District Court of New York.

James' attorneys argue that the reference to prediction market app Kalshi damages his exclusive partnership with its competitor, Polymarket. The lawsuit also mentions that Dončić filed a cease-and-desist demanding Bron AI stop using his image.

The ad primarily shows James from behind, but mimics his stature, complexion, tattoos and voice, the lawsuit alleges. Within a day of the post being published, the video accumulated approximately 1 million views and continues to circulate online even after it was taken down, the suit claims.

"(James) thoughtfully selects the companies with which he works, commands tens of millions of dollars in fees for his association with a product or venture, turns down far more opportunities than he accepts, and does not lend his name to products he has not vetted," the lawsuit said. "His endorsement is uniquely valuable."

James' attorneys argued that the advertisement was created "in service of confusing the public" and gives the impression that the Sixers star either bets or condones professional basketball players betting on games or players — which is against NBA rules.

"Their decision to appropriate Mr James' name as the name for their 'Bron' sports-betting app was a deliberate attempt to trade on his decades of name recognition and goodwill," the suit says. "Their decision to launch an advertisement for their Bron App that features an AI-generated version of Mr. James bearing his name, appearance, voice and jersey number … was a willful, bad-faith tactic to leverage James' name, reputation and carefully curated association with sports betting, for a new and unknown product."

PlayVision did not seek nor was given permission to use James’ name or likeness. After the advertisement was published, James' counsel sent a cease-and-desist letter to the founders, who used it as an "opportunity to gin up additional publicity," the lawsuit claims. Gupta took the advertisement down and posted a video two days later that teased a renaming of the platform, but never followed through.

"They continue to use the Bron name to this day, prolonging the controversy for as long as it continues to generate attention for the Bron App and violating Mr. James' rights to serve their marketing goals," the lawsuit says. "Even a belated name change now would not remedy the exploitation of Mr. James' brand and goodwill that allowed (PlayVision) to garner these millions of views and attention in the first place."

Representatives with PlayVision and Bron AI did not respond to requests for comment.

James' legal counsel said they are seeking an injunction for the creators to remove any references to James from their apps as well as compensatory relief. The legal action is also meant to protect the rights of other athletes who may be negatively impacted by harmful advertisements created using generative AI, the lawsuit claims.