More Culture:

March 18, 2020

Lil Uzi Vert's 'Eternal Atake' tops charts amid another cover art scandal

The North Philly rapper's album is at No. 1 on Billboard and is the most-streamed album in the last two years

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Lil Uzi Vert
lil uzi vert That Way Magnus Andersson/SIPA

Lil Uzi Vert's March 6, 2020, surprise album-drop of 'Eternal Atake' has served him well, as it topped the Billboard album charts with over 400 million streams. At the same time, the artist was called out for potentially taking a little too much inspiration from one instagram illustrator's drawing, and using it for the cover of his single 'That Way.'

Lil Uzi Vert's newest album, "Eternal Atake," is No. 1 on Billboard's album charts with more than 400 million streams since its drop earlier this March. 

It is the most streamed album since Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V," which was released in 2018. It has been streamed more than 400 million times. Despite coronavirus' impact on other elements of the music industry, such as wide-spread concert cancellations, Uzi's online presence is going strong as fans listen from home. 

On March 13, a week after his album came out, Uzi dropped an extended version titled "Eternal Atake (Deluxe)-LUV vs. The World 2." On it, there were 14 new songs in addition to the 16 tracks, plus two bonus songs, on the prior version of "Eternal Atake." This likely boosted his streams even more.

At the same time of his success, the North Philly rapper is dealing with an album art scandal. Instagram user @hugeriver8, claims Uzi stole the art that he used as one of his album covers. 

The account posted a side-by-side comparison with artist's work next to Uzi's cover for his single "That Way," showing how the images are almost identical, but with different characters featured in each. The caption of the post read, "I saw lil uzi vert's latest album cover art and it was very similar to my painting. My picture was posted on my blog six years ago." 

Uzi fans tagged him in the post, which he then responded to, saying, "Hey I’m not a mean person or a thief I get inspired a lot. If you want Money I will have my team contact and give you Money. Signed… Baby Pluto. P.S. You are a great artist."

The artist behind Uzi's album art, Detroitmir313/@artxstic, who actually created Uzi's "That Way" cover, also responded to the scandal.

"No, I’m not mad at Uzi and yes I’m gonna make sure to make the original artist happy," Detroitmir313 wrote in a post.

Uzi has been called out about his album art prior to this. Members of the Heaven's Gate cult threatened the rapper with legal action over the original cover design for "Eternal Atake" which closely resembled the Heaven's Gate logo on their website.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Lil Uzi Vert Philadelphia Entertainment Rap North Philly Albums Rappers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Recapping the Eagles' second day of free agency, or uh, legal tampering
031820MalcolmJenkins

Religion

Catholic leaders suspend Masses indefinitely to mitigate coronavirus spread in Philly, South Jersey
Archdiocese Philadelphia mass schedule coronavirus

Prevention

New Jersey malls, movie theaters and amusement parks must close, Gov. Murphy orders
new jersey malls coronavirus

Sixers

Joel Embiid just turned 26. How does he compare to Sixers greats at that age?
17_Joel_Embiid__Sixers_76ers_KateFrese.jpg

Self-Care

Simple acts of self-care to deal with coronavirus anxieties
Simple acts of self-care to deal with coronavirus anxieties

Entertainment

Netflix Party lets friends watch TV together while social distancing
Netflix Party

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved