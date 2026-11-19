Christmas lights, tinsel and ornaments are filling Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Manayunk this December. So are twisted elves, sinister winter creatures and plenty of scares.

The Philadelphia attraction is bringing back A Twisted Christmas on Dec. 11, 12 and 19, transforming the historic mill into a Christmas-themed haunted house with live scare actors, detailed sets and special effects.

The story follows Viktor, a fictional character from Lincoln Mill's haunted history, as he begins to lose his grip on reality. He hallucinates that the mill's workers are turning into twisted elves and other frightening winter creatures.

As people make their way through the attraction, they'll encounter costumed actors and holiday decorations that give the familiar sights of Christmas a darker twist.

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General admission includes entry to the haunted attraction and river deck. Presale tickets cost $28 through Nov. 22, compared with the advertised regular online price of $38. VIP tickets, which include skip-the-line access, cost $43 during the presale, compared with the regular online price of $55.

Tickets and additional event information are available through Lincoln Mill Haunted House's website.

Dates: Friday, Dec. 11; Saturday, Dec. 12; and Saturday, Dec. 19, 2026

Location: Lincoln Mill Haunted House, 4100 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127

Experience: Christmas-themed haunted house with live scare actors, holiday decorations and special effects

Admission: General admission $28 during presale through Nov. 22 ($38 regular online price); VIP $43 during presale ($55 regular online price)

Tickets: Lincoln Mill Haunted House

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