Low Cut Connie's music video for new protest song features ICE raids, National Guard

Low Cut Connie released an anti-Trump single Wednesday, the Philadelphia band's second protest song of the year.

The piano-driven "Settle Down" takes the perspective of a worried parent struggling to raise their kids in a changing America. In the chorus, they beg for help and release, lamenting that the country needs to "settle down."

The accompanying music video features clips and still photos by photojournalist Alex Wroblewski. His images depict the recent deployments of the National Guard to Chicago, Memphis and Washington, D.C., and their 2014 skirmishes in Ferguson, Missouri, during the Black Lives Matter protests. Wroblewski also captures immigration raids and Trump supporters hawking Make America Great Again merchandise.

The photographer last collaborated with the band on the 2020 song "Look What They Did," about the corroding effects of gambling on Atlantic City.

Low Cut Connie frontman Adam Weiner said the band's latest single is about a person "watching America slide into violence and corruption."

"He has witnessed militarized policing against our civilians, brutality against immigrant communities, and a rise in authoritarian censorship," Weiner continued in a statement. "He has fought many battles for human dignity, been beaten down, but does not give up the fight."

Low Cut Connie has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration. In February, the rockers withdrew from a planned concert at the Kennedy Center after the president fired several board members and installed his preferred appointees. They later released the protest song "Livin in the USA," inspired by the fear and anxiety they witnessed on the road.

When Luzerne County officials dropped Low Cut Connie from a Wilkes-Barre summer concert series, Weiner suggested it was over their political stance.

"The organizers feel that my show is too controversial and is going to alienate people and be too polarizing, so they canceled the show," Weiner wrote in an Instagram post. "I think it's a cowardly choice."

While the full band is scheduled to play shows at Ardmore Music Hall and the Stone Pony in Asbury Park in December, Weiner is also planning to tour the country as a solo act next year. The musician will play 13 shows, including ones in Lancaster and Atlantic City, in 2026.

