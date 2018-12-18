More News:

December 18, 2018

Meek Mill shares video of man spray painting ‘racial remarks’ on his grandmother’s South Philly house

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Meek Mill Gentrification
Meek Mill Stephen Smith//SIPA USA

Musician Meek Mill attends Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, NY on September 13, 2018.

Meek Mill shared a video with his 7 million Twitter followers and 14.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday in which he says a man can be seen spray painting “racial remarks” on his grandmother’s house in South Philly.

You can watch the video in his Instagram post below:

And here’s what Mill had to say in a post accompanying the video:

“A white man sprayed a racial remarks on my Grandmom’s house last night in south philly referencing white Privileged.... the crazy part is this was a all black neighborhood 20 years ago It was gentrified and now this!! The funny part is we just bought this house ... after its remodeled more blacks coming soon !”

What exactly the spray paint says is unclear in the video, which was captured on a Nest camera, though it appears to be one word.

Mill’s claim of gentrification of majority-black neighborhoods sparked some inevitable “well actually”-ers about South Philly's cultural makeup in the replies, but Mill is correct. 

While South Philly is often thought of as an Italian-American monolith, some neighborhoods west of Broad Street — Grays Ferry, Point Breeze, and Graduate Hospital, to name a few — have historically been majority-black.

They’re also gentrifying at rates close to the kinds of changes going on in Fishtown and Northern Liberties. A 2016 Pew study noted that, from 2000 to 2014…

“The three predominantly working-class African-American tracts that gentrified, all of which are located in the neighborhood known as Graduate Hospital, experienced the most dramatic changes in racial composition. Their total black population fell from 7,793 in 2000 to 3,450 in 2014. During the same period, the number of white residents more than tripled in the neighborhood.”

Mill is a North Philadelphia native.

Philadelphia police have contacted about the incident, but no report has been filed, according to CBS3.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Meek Mill Gentrification South Philly Southwest Center City Graduate Hospital Point Breeze

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Carter Hart is ready for his Flyers debut — 'Tuesday night will be really special for me'
0918_Carter_Hart_USAT

Prevention

Here's how to avoid getting sick during your holiday flight
Airplane_interior_unsplash

Entertainment

Play games and be merry: Board games that won't grow resentment
Carroll - Thirsty Dice Cafe

Eagles

Another December to remember? How the Eagles can make the playoffs
121618_Foles-throw_usat

Holiday

15+ places to party on New Year's Eve in Philly
Champagne on New Year's Eve

Investigations

Food safety violations unearthed at Citizens Bank Park, the Linc and Wells Fargo Center
citizens bank park food

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved