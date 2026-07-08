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July 08, 2026

Montgomery County DA drops assault charges against former sports talk host Mike Missanelli

The radio personality was arrested in April after police said he had a 'scuffle' with his fiancée in Lower Merion Township.

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By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assaults
Mike Missanelli Charges Dropped Joe Santoloquito/PhillyVoice

Assault and harassment charges that were filed against former Philly sports radio host Mike Missanelli in April have been withdrawn by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office has withdrawn assault and harassment charges that were filed against former Philly sports radio host Mike Missanelli in April.

Missanelli, 70, was charged with assaulting his fiancée during a "scuffle" at his home in Lower Merion Township on April 6, police said. Officers went to the property around midnight after receiving a 911 call that was immediately disconnected. Missanelli told police his fiancée had struck him in the chest during an argument about their engagement, investigators said. Missanelli's fiancée alleged he had "open hand slapped her" on the left side of her face and head.

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The officer who interviewed Missanelli's fiancée said she had swelling around her ear and a bleeding cut on her forehead, according to charging documents. Missanelli did not show any signs of injury, police said.

Court records show the charges against Missanelli were withdrawn on June 24.

"We always continue investigating after charges are filed, and in this case, additional information led to the determination that the appropriate thing to do was to withdraw the charges," Kate Delano, a spokesperson for the DA's office, said Wednesday.

Prosecutors did not provide any details about new information found in the investigation.

Brian McMonagle, an attorney for Missanelli, declined to comment Wednesday.

Missanelli spent nearly three decades as one of the top personalities in the Philly sports radio market. He most recently was the midday host at 97.5 The Fanatic, where he had been employed at various points since 2010. He was laid off by station owner Beasley Media Group last August amid several years of talent cuts at Beasley-owned stations. Earlier in his career, Missanelli had stints at the former 610 WIP, now SportsRadio 94WIP, and 93.3 WMMR.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

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