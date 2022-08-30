More Events:

August 30, 2022

Snack on a whole roasted pig and ride a water slide during Sidecar Bar & Grille's block party

The event, which is being hosted alongside Mike's BBQ, will feature art vendors and live music from Snacktime

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Block Party
Mike's Sidecar Block Party Mike Prince/Provided images

Mike’s BBQ and Sidecar Bar & Grill are hosting a customer appreciation block party on Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. Above is Mike Strauss, owner of Mike's BBQ, with Mike Metzger and Will Lindsay of Stockyard Sandwich Co. The trio took over Sidecar Bar & Grille in 2019.

Mike’s BBQ and Sidecar Bar & Grille are teaming up to host a customer appreciation block party next month to thank patrons for their support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The End of Summer BBQ is taking over the corner of 22nd and Christian streets in front of Sidecar from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will feature a whole roasted pig from Mike's, live music, art vendors and a water slide.

Sidecar will be serving burgers, Detroit style pizza and chicken sausages, along with ice cream from Milk Jawn and pastries from Small Oven Pastry Shop. Drinks will be provided by Penn Beer and Stockyard Cider Co.

“Philadelphia as a whole has done so much for us since the pandemic started, continuously supporting us when the future of our restaurants was very uncertain,” Mike Strauss, owner of Mike's BBQ, said. “We decided to do something fun and show how appreciative we are.”

Strauss opened Mike’s BBQ on Passyunk Avenue in 2018. He took over Sidecar the following year with his business partners Mike Metzger and Will Lindsay, who own Stockyard Sandwich Co. in Fairmount. Stockyard Cider operates inside the sandwich shop on Spring Garden Street.

Snacktime Philly, a brass band that became popular through its impromptu public performances during the pandemic, will be playing music from 2-4 p.m. The band released its first album “Gotta Get Funky” earlier this summer. DJ Lou DiMarco will provide the soundtrack for the rest of the event.

“We’re hoping for a beautiful day, and we expect a really big turnout,” Strauss said.

Those interested do not need to purchase tickets in advance. Food and drink tickets will be available at the event.

End of Summer BBQ

Saturday, Sept. 10
Noon to 6 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
22nd and Christian streets
Philadelphia, PA 19146

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Block Party Philadelphia Restaurants Art Barbecue Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment

Just In

Must Read

Politics

President Biden to deliver primetime speech in Philadelphia on Thursday
Biden Philadelphia speech

Sponsored

Penn Live Arts kicks off its 50th anniversary season with a Community Open House, September 16-17
Limited - Penn Live Arts

Women's Health

Generation Z is more prone to high blood pressure during pregnancy, data shows
Millennials Gen Z hypertension

Eagles

Tracker: Cuts around the NFL who could interest the Eagles
083022SamMartin

Music

Taylor Swift surprises fans with new album announcement while accepting Video of the Year award at VMAs
Taylor Swift VMA Midnights

Entertainment

With $3 movie tickets, theater operators hope to lure people back
National Cinema Day $3 tickets

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved