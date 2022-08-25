More Events:

August 25, 2022

Enjoy discounted dinner and a show during Center City District Restaurant Week

The event offers prix-fixed lunch and dinner at over 60 locations, plus cheaper tickets to arts and cultural venues

Center City District Restaurant Week returns Sept. 12 through Sept. 14 with lunch and dinner deals at over 60 locations. This year, diners also can purchase cheaper tickets to live performances at venues along the Avenue of the Arts.

A classic dining event in Philadelphia is leveling up this fall by offering participants a chance to see performances at select venues along the Avenue of the Arts for a discounted price.

Center City District Restaurant Week is returning from Monday, Sept. 12 through Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will feature over 60 participating locations and a brand new Dinner and a Show promotion.

Diners can enjoy prix-fixed menus, with three-course dinners for $40 and select lunches for $25. Participating restaurants include Alice, Buddakan, Butcher Bar, Cuba Libre, Devon Seafood Grill, Forsythia, Gran Caffe L'Aquila, LaScala's Fire, McCormick & Schmicks, Morea, Tequila's and Village Whiskey. 

"Center City Philadelphia offers world-class dining, shopping and entertainment year-round," Michelle Shannon, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Center City District, said. "Promotions like Center City District Restaurant Week put a spotlight on those places while giving residents, workers and visitors a reason to indulge at a discounted rate. And now with Dinner and a Show, diners have even more reason to plan a visit to their favorite restaurant before enjoying a show along the Avenue of the Arts."

Dinner and a Show offers tickets at a reduced price to performances at select venues, such as the Kimmel Cultural Campus and the Wilma Theater. While Restaurant Week ends Sept. 24, discounted tickets can be purchased in advance of any performance through the end of the year.

Eligible shows include "Annie" at the Academy of Music, "PHILADANCO: The Continuum" at Perelman Theater, the Blue man Group at Miller Theater and multiple performances of the Philadelphia Orchestra.

"Dinner and a Show is a wonderful opportunity for theatergoers to continue their support of the arts while visiting Center City Philadelphia," Laura Burkhardt, Executive Director at Avenue of the Arts, said. "We are thrilled to welcome even more visitors to our theaters as we continue to promote Avenue of the Arts as one of the city's premier arts and culture destinations."

Diners can enjoy the Restaurant Week deals seated indoors or outdoors and takeout will be offered at select locations. Special cocktails also will be available to complement the event's menus.

For those driving, discounted parking will be offered for $9 or less at certain Interpark, Brandywine and PPA garages between 4:45 p.m. and 1 a.m. A list of participating parking facilities, as well as instructions for receiving a discount, will be available soon.

Reservations can be made through OpenTable and full menu information can be found on the Center City District website. Participants can even enter to win free dinner once a month for a year.

