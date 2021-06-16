Fun run through the city includes tour of Philly's murals

Get out and explore the city by joining the next Mural Miles run on Thursday, June 24.

You'll meet new friends, get some exercise and learn about some of the city's many murals. Philadelphia was recently named one of the top places for street art.

The run isn't competitive, with participants invited to go at their own pace and stop to snap photos with any of the murals along the way.

The route will begin and end at the intersection of 25th and Spruce streets. In total, runners will complete 5 miles during the fun run.



The Mural Miles event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and a post-workout party is planned at Parks on Tap. The beer garden is set up at two locations this summer. One is located on the corner of 27th and South streets.

Mural Miles Run

Thursday, June 24

5:30 p.m. | Free

Start at 25th and Spruce streets