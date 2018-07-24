Here's how to celebrate National Tequila Day in Philly on Tuesday

July 24, 2018
You guessed it. This is a list about where to drink tequila, celebrate the liquor, and partake in nonsense.
Here's our round-up, per social media, of where to go and what to drink.
Naturally, the Garces Group's Distrito and Buena Onda are partaking.
National Tequila Day is tomorrow everyone! Stop by and take advantage of our specials. #NationalTequilaDay #TequilaTuesday #HappyHour #Philly #PhillyEats pic.twitter.com/M6tFJrkw38— Buena Onda (@BuenaOndaTacos) July 23, 2018
Bonus: AL DÍA put together a list of where you can find great tequila drinks not just today, but any day of the week in Philly.
Celebrate National Tequila Day with recipes featured on http://t.co/c1101AnFHc! #NationalTequilaDay #philly… http://t.co/Et3fNTernd— AL DÍA News (@ALDIANews) July 24, 2014
Which do you love better? Tequila or a Philly? Either way you can enjoy both with us today. Our Philly with fries is just $6.99 until 4 pm and it goes great with a margarita for National Tequila Day.— EATS American Grill (@eatsamergrill) July 24, 2018
If you're not into drinking, you could opt for a more sweet way to celebrate.
Celebrate #NationalTequilaDay with our Margarita Cupcakes - topped with lime curd and tequila buttercream! #RTMDine pic.twitter.com/4Mp90QvYOs— Flying Monkey Bakery (@FlyngMnkyPhilly) July 24, 2018
Enjoy responsibly, Philly!
Tequila, please! #NationalTequilaDay pic.twitter.com/TaifYPXWZZ— theCHIVE (@theCHIVE) July 24, 2018