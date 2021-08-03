Live NBA free agency rumors: Will Daryl Morey, Sixers be more active on Day 2?

UPDATE [1:09 p.m.] — Well this is certainly an interesting development — and one that took pretty much all of Philly by surprise. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are signing veteran center Andre Drummond to a one-year deal to serve as Joel Embiid's backup.

According to our own Kyle Neubeck, the deal is for the veteran minimum.

Click here to read more from Kyle on Drummond, what he brings and why this is a curious move for the Sixers given his fit with one Ben Simmons.

UPDATE [12:37 p.m.] — There are sources and then there are sources. When it comes to Danny Green, Harrison Sanford is the latter. Sanford hosts The Green Room podcast with, well, Green, and as recently as yesterday tweeted that he was in fact with the Sixers free agent. On Tuesday afternoon, Sanford had an update on Green's free agency, saying he had spoken with the Sixers multiple times in the last 24 hours but the sides are nowhere near a deal. He also offered up a list of the other teams who have reached out to Green.

Interestingly enough, there's no mention of the Lakers or Heat there, two teams that have been linked to Green.

You can read more on Green, whether or not the Sixers should bring him back, and why they can offer him more money than anyone else, here.

Stay tuned...

FROM EARLIER

NBA free agency kicked off on Monday evening, and as expected deals were being agreed to — but not yet signed — fast and furiously. Teams were able to put together multi-year, multi-million dollar deals so quickly that it almost made you wonder how they were able to get so much done in the few minutes between when tampering opened and when Woj or Shams started breaking the news — or in the case of Kyle Lowry and his three-year, $30 million deal, when the player himself broke the news.

And while some of the biggest free agent names, like Lowry, Chris Paul, and many others, are off the board, there are still moves left to be made, especially for a Sixers team who was relatively quiet on Day 1 of free agency.

For the Sixers, there was only one real move on Monday, which was the re-signing of shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz to a three-year deal. The Sixers also lost Dwight Howard, who will reportedly return to the Lakers, where he won a title in 2020. Meanwhile, Danny Green, the team's biggest free agent, remains unsigned despite rumors also connecting him to the Lakers, as well as the Heat. On Tuesday, Philly is expected to waive trade deadline acquisition George Hill, possibly as part of a bigger move.

What could that bigger move be? How busy will Daryl Morey and Co. be on Day 2? And how will this free agent frenzy shake up the Ben Simmons trade market? With the Sixers in the mix once again to contend for an NBA title — they're currently +1600 to win it all on nearly all the sports books listed on Pickswise — what they do in the coming days could play a major role on how late into the postseason they go next year. We'll have all the latest news and rumors on all things free agency (and trades!) as the NBA offseason rolls on.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

