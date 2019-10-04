N.J.'s Diverse Lynx named one of 10 best small companies for work-life balance

Business Insider released an extremely specific, but notable, list this week, compiling the 25 best small companies in the United States in terms of the work-life balance they offer their employees.

Unsurprisingly, 14 of the 25 companies listed are based in California, where everyone is eating avocados during their six-hour lunch breaks.

But a New Jersey IT staffing company managed to crack the Top 10: Diverse Lynx, which is based in Princeton.

Each company provided Business Insider with a quote from an employee explaining how their respective companies commit to a healthy work-life balance. The employee quote for Diversity Lynx was straightforward, if plain:

"I love having the freedom to create my own schedule."

Creating your own schedule sure seems like it would help give employees some semblance of work-life balance, in a country where more than 11% of employees work more than 50 hours per week.

Last month, for what it's worth, Labour Party member John McDonnell promised to slash the British work week to 32 hours within the next decade.

Earlier this year, career monitoring website Comparably named Diverse Lynx CEO Sujata Varma one of the Top 30 CEOs for diversity in the country, among small or mid-size companies.

Two years ago, Diverse Lynx was sued for age discrimination after it told a 72-year-old job applicant that he would not be considered for a position because of his age.

