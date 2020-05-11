'Inordinate amount’ of urine, feces being left in water bottles at New Jersey parks

Stop urinating and defecating in public parks or face the consequences.

That's the message New Jersey officials are sending after park police reported an "inordinate amount" of urine and feces being left behind in water bottles.

State and county parks reopened on May 2, but public restrooms have remained closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. But that doesn’t mean that relieving oneself in public is acceptable, state officials said.



“There is a zero tolerance policy for that,” State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan said. “The whole idea behind the parks is to give our citizens the ability to go out there and enjoy fresh air and have time outside. That report from the park police was certainly disheartening to say the least.

"Our park police, our counties, our state police will be on watch for that. We understand that the restrooms are closed, but people should plan accordingly and should not be urinating in bottles and leaving them behind because that could lead to us taking another approach going forward.”

Gov. Phil Murphy echoed the same message.

“You’re not gonna get a warning if we catch you leaving something like that behind,” Murphy said. “Folks, please don’t do that.”

New Jersey does not have a state law prohibiting public urination, leaving local municipalities to adopt ordinances against the act. But state park regulations prohibit "urinating or defecating in any area other than places designated for such purposes."

FACE MASKS ENCOURAGED

Face coverings are highly recommended — but not required — to be worn in state and county parks. But increased signage encouraged people to wear face coverings will begin appearing in parks. The narrow park trails make it nearly impossible to practice social guidelines at times, Murphy said.

“We’d love to see a lot more masking and face covering,” Murphy said.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear cloth masks when leaving their homes. The masks do not protect the person who wears them; rather, they prevent sick individuals – including those who do not have symptoms – from spreading their germs.

All New Jersey residents are required to wear face masks when shopping at retail stores, such as supermarkets, or when riding New Jersey Transit and private carriers. Employees of these organizations also are required to wear face coverings while on the job.

Anyone who enters a restaurant or bar to pick up a takeout order also must wear a face covering. All workers must be provided masks to be worn on the job. Face coverings are not required if a patron is not entering the establishment to pick up an order.