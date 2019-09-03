Eli Manning starting at QB somehow makes the Giants' betting odds worse

The NFL's regular season is just days away, which means hypothetical talk will soon be out the window and we'll be dealing with cold, hard facts.

While it's still speculation season, let's enjoy a tidbit from BetOnline.ag, one of the more popular sports books on the Internet. The website shared an interesting breakdown, looking at the way quarterback availability affects weekly point spreads.

For instance, when Carson Wentz is available, he's worth 6.5 points in favor of the Eagles. Wentz, unsurprisingly, has the biggest effect of any NFC East quarterback, and trails just Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and Tom Brady league-wide.

But, as exciting as that it is, it's not the highlight of the list for Eagles fans.

All the way at the bottom, where the least-helpful quarterback resides, is Eli Manning. When Manning is up for the Giants, as he will be to begin the 2019 season, he's so bad that he actually loses a point for his team's point spread.

Yes, the Giants' betting odds are worse off when their starting quarterback is starting:

That's good stuff. Sports betting is about to explode in Pennsylvania, and it already has in New Jersey. Use these tips from BetOnline.ag wisely — as in, bet against Eli Manning.

Thankfully, speculation time is just about over. The Eagles begin the regular season on Sept. 8 against Washington.

