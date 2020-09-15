More News:

September 15, 2020

Man loses hand after dynamite explodes in Northeast Philly, police say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Explosions
M Device Explosion Northeast Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

An explosion of an M device in the Torresdale section of Northeast Philadelphia resulted in a man losing his left hand on Tuesday, Sept. 15, police said.

A 41-year-old man lost his left hand and suffered other serious injuries Tuesday afternoon when an M series device exploded in Northeast Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 12:35 p.m. on the 9100 block of Delaire Landing Road, near the Delaware River waterfront in Torresdale, police said. 

The victim, who was not identified, suffered injuries to both of his hands, chest and face, investigators said. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and later flown to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City.

The bomb disposal unit was sent to the scene of the explosion. The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear.

M devices, ranging from M100s to M1000s, are commonly called quarter sticks of dynamite and are not made commercially. Many of the explosions heard around the city during the civil unrest in June were linked to M devices and attempts to explode ATMs.

An investigation into Tuesday's incident remains ongoing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Explosions Northeast Philadelphia Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Carson Wentz lacks feel, Doug Pederson outsmarts himself
Eagles-Carson-Wentz-Doug-Pederson_091520_USAT

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Phillies

Is it time to panic about the Phillies?
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-playoffs_091520_USAT

Art Installations

Six new public art installations added to Navy Yard by Group X
M.I.M.O.S.A. at Navy Yard

Food & Drink

Michael Solomonov is taking over Pat's King of Steaks for three days
Michael Solomonov x Pat's King of Steaks

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved