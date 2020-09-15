Man loses hand after dynamite explodes in Northeast Philly, police say

A 41-year-old man lost his left hand and suffered other serious injuries Tuesday afternoon when an M series device exploded in Northeast Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 12:35 p.m. on the 9100 block of Delaire Landing Road, near the Delaware River waterfront in Torresdale, police said.

The victim, who was not identified, suffered injuries to both of his hands, chest and face, investigators said. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and later flown to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City.



The bomb disposal unit was sent to the scene of the explosion. The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear.

M devices, ranging from M100s to M1000s, are commonly called quarter sticks of dynamite and are not made commercially. Many of the explosions heard around the city during the civil unrest in June were linked to M devices and attempts to explode ATMs.

An investigation into Tuesday's incident remains ongoing.