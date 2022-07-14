Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational to take place in new location this summer

On Wednesday, July 20, the Ocean City Beach Patrol is hosting its annual Women's Invitational lifeguard competition beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The event pits top female athletes from South Jersey beach patrols against each other in swimming, running and paddleboarding races. The four events include the Box Swim Relay, Box Paddle Relay, Run-Swim Relay and Surf Dash Relay.

Traditionally, the competition has been held at the 34th Street beach, but this year it has been moved to the 12th Street beach to give spectators from the downtown beaches and boardwalk a better view.

The Box Swim and Paddle Relays have competitors swimming or paddling through a 250-meter box-shaped course. The Run-Swim Relay features two competitors from each patrol team completing a relay race with one teammate running a half mile on the beach and the other swimming in the ocean. The Surf Dash Relay is a four-person relay race through the shallow surf.



First through fifth place teams receive points in each event.

Wednesday, July 206:30 p.m. | free for spectators12th Street Beach, Ocean City, New Jersey 08226