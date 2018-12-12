Old City crab shack Nauti Mermaid adds $2 mimosas, brunch cocktails to its menu

Nauti Mermaid, the Old City restaurant serving crab-centric, Maryland-inspired fare since June, has once again upped its boozy menu with the addition of brunch cocktails that don't get more expensive than $3 each.



The restaurant, beneath the Jolly Piano Bar on 110 Chestnut St., already rolled out an excessive brunch menu in September, temporarily including $20 bottomless drinks among its weekend-only offerings. Now, perhaps in an even more economical solution, the restaurant has switched gears to offer brunchers $2 mimosas, $3 bloody Mary's, and $3 Nauti Orange Crushes (orange vodka, Sprite, and orange juice) instead of the bottomless option.

"We love seeing our guests fill the restaurant on Sunday mornings and afternoons, and we wanted to take care of them with some unbeatable deals that you won't find anywhere else," owner Jolly Weldon said.

"Having the option to order a few brunch beverages for only a few bucks makes it a lot easier on the customer when the check comes to the table."

Indeed. Check out the rest of the brunch menu, which is heavy on savory seafood-centric items, here.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.