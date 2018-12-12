More Culture:

December 12, 2018

Old City crab shack Nauti Mermaid adds $2 mimosas, brunch cocktails to its menu

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Bottomless crabs and booze coming to Old City’s Nauti Mermaid this weekend Nauti Mermaid/for PhillyVoice

Nauti Mermaid in Old City will be serving bottomless crabs and booze for brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

Nauti Mermaid, the Old City restaurant serving crab-centric, Maryland-inspired fare since June, has once again upped its boozy menu with the addition of brunch cocktails that don't get more expensive than $3 each.

The restaurant, beneath the Jolly Piano Bar on 110 Chestnut St., already rolled out an excessive brunch menu in September, temporarily including $20 bottomless drinks among its weekend-only offerings. Now, perhaps in an even more economical solution, the restaurant has switched gears to offer brunchers $2 mimosas, $3 bloody Mary's, and $3 Nauti Orange Crushes (orange vodka, Sprite, and orange juice) instead of the bottomless option.

"We love seeing our guests fill the restaurant on Sunday mornings and afternoons, and we wanted to take care of them with some unbeatable deals that you won't find anywhere else," owner Jolly Weldon said.

"Having the option to order a few brunch beverages for only a few bucks makes it a lot easier on the customer when the check comes to the table."

Indeed. Check out the rest of the brunch menu, which is heavy on savory seafood-centric items, here.

