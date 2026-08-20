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August 20, 2026

Lamborghini, Porsche stolen in armed robbery at Old City parking garage

The thefts happened Thursday morning on the 300 block of Race Street, police say. Three suspects are wanted.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Robberies
Old City Car Thefts Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police are searching for three suspects who stole two luxury cars from a parking garage in Old City on Thursday morning. The suspects threatened a parking lot employee at gunpoint, investigators say.

A Lamborghini and a Porsche were stolen from a parking garage in Old City on Thursday morning after a pair of suspects threatened an attendant at gunpoint and stole the keys to the luxury cars, police said.

The robbery happened around 4:20 a.m. at a garage on the 300 block of Race Street. A parking lot employee told police he was inside the booth when two masked men approached the window and tapped on it with handguns. One of the suspects shattered the window and kicked it in, police said. A third suspect sat in a dark-colored car parked near the garage.

MORE: 3 findings from NTSB investigation into the Northeast Philly medical jet crash

When the attendant opened the door to the booth, police said a suspect pointed a gun at him. The suspects then took the keys to the two luxury cars, found them in the lot and drove them out of the garage.

An orange or yellow Lamborghini and a gray Porsche were stolen, but investigators did not provide models for the vehicles.

The parking lot employee suffered lacerations to his leg from broken glass and was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The three suspects wore dark clothing and gloves during the robbery, and police said anyone with information about them can call the department's anonymous tip line at (215) 686-8477.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

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