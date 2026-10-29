Openings & Closings: South Philly gets a new boxing gym and Rittenhouse loses its library-themed bar

Alumni from Vernick Food & Drink, which earned a Michelin Guide recommendation last year, opened an Italian bistro in the East Market mixed-use development Tuesday.

Described as a "chef-driven restaurant," Corte Oven & Bar offers handmade pastas and entrees cooked in its wood-fire oven at 1175 Ludlow St. in Center City. Ryan Mulholland, managing partner, said he aims for Corte to become a staple of the burgeoning Market East area.

"Neighborhood restaurants become focal points for community and gathering," he said in a statement. "We hope to become a spot where locals regularly choose to get their lunch from on workdays, catch up with friends, enjoy family time and celebrate special occasions."

Last year, Mulholland formed the Corio Group with James Smith and David Feola, who will serve as Corte's executive and managing partner chef. The trio opened a similar wood-fired Italian bistro restaurant, Corio, in University City in May 2025.

Beverage manager Chris Gueye has crafted a menu of spritzes, herb-infused negronis and clarified cocktails that complement the smoky flavors.

"I'm looking forward to playing with this beautiful wood-fired oven we have and finding unexpected ways to incorporate the flame into every dish," Feola said in a statement.

The Market East neighborhood has been undergoing a sort of renaissance, with the support of city programs that call for a revival and private partners like Comcast Spectacor, which purchased multiple lots for redevelopment last year after scrapping its plan to build an arena in Chinatown.

Here are some other announcements that local businesses have made over the past couple of weeks:

Openings

38 Jackson St., 2nd floor, South Philadelphia

Opening Thursday

Provided Image/Pond Lehocky Sam Pond of Philly workplace injury law firm Pond Lehocky founded South Philly Boxing Gym on the second floor of 38 Jackson Street, opening Thursday, Oct. 29.

The founders of Philly-based workplace injury firm Pond LeHocky have founded and sponsored the gym space, which will be free for nearby children and teenagers to train — as long as they respect the gym and its rules, partner Sam Pond said in a statement.

"I want this gym to be a haven for Philadelphia's kids — a place where they can learn the traditions of boxing and lessons that will stay with them for life," he added. "Boxing teaches discipline, respect, hard work and resilience. You get knocked down, you get back up and you keep moving forward."

A grand opening event will be held Thursday evening at the site where potential members will be able to get a sneak peek and meet the instructors. Monthly membership costs start at $50. Private, group and daily training sessions can also be purchased either online or in-person.

"What makes this gym special is our outstanding trainers and professional fighters, but more importantly, our commitment to mentoring young people and helping them succeed beyond the ring," Pond said. "... At the end of the day, this is about giving Philadelphia's young people a place to belong, positive role models to look up to, and the confidence to take on whatever life throws their way."

503 W. Lancaster Ave., Suite 210, Wayne

Opening spring 2027

Five Philly locations clearly isn't enough for one of the city's most popular coffee roasters. Next spring, it will expand into the Eagle Village Shops in Wayne. The award-winning Stokes Architecture will assist in designing the space, the shop announced on social media Wednesday.

"There's still plenty of work ahead, but we're looking forward to putting down roots, meeting new neighbors + becoming part of the community," the statement said. "To everyone who's supported us over the past 15 years, thank you. There's a lot more to come."

2146 N. Front St., North Philadelphia

Opening Nov. 1

Bronwen Gale, a licensed art therapist and working artist based in Philadelphia, will open an art studio and boutique as a place where locals can share their work and connect with new audiences.

"I want Trout Cat to offer inspiration and play," Gale said in a statement. "When folks walk in, I want them to feel a little bit of child-like glee and walk out with something they never expected to find and I want the artists who are a part of Trout Cat to get new eyes on their work, to connect with other artists and creative communities and to know that their art has a home."

Trout Cat, named after Gale's pet cat, will also be a place for "fandom" and "nerds," Gale said. Artists, community organizations or interested attendees can email info@troutcatstudio.com for more information about future programming. The studio will be open Saturday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be closed Tuesday through Friday.

2102 Chestnut St., Rittenhouse

Opening this year

A wood-fired pizza bistro and cocktail bar is taking over the former home of Mix Bar and Grill. Owner Aakash Patel told WhatNow that its menu would consist of "elevated yet approachable" dishes as well as a cocktail menu featuring drinks that have been clarified through a filtration process.

2129 Oregon Ave., South Philly

Opening late 2027

Provided Image/PhillyPAWS Philly PAWS plans to open a new headquarters, animal shelter and veterinary clinic in South Philadelphia next year. The building, shown in the rendering above, will expand the group's capacity to help dogs and cats.

A new, 18,500-square-foot space on Oregon Avenue will be used as the new headquarters and adoption center for the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society, replacing its existing hub in Grays Ferry and Old City next year. Its Northeast Philly location at 1810 Grant Ave. will remain operational.

"It's taking a lot of time, effort and energy to transport pets back and forth between those two locations," PAWS communications manager Cory Topel said, referencing the Grays Ferry and Old City facilities. "So we know that pulling both of those places into one roof together will create a lot of efficiencies for us and make it less stressful for the animals."

The group will break ground Thursday on its new facility, which will double the organization's current capacity for dogs and increase its capacity for cats by 20%. The site will also include larger veterinary clinical and surgical facilities, more spacious animal housing, outdoor play areas, dedicated adoption spaces and gathering areas for volunteers and staff members.

These businesses also opened in the past few weeks:

• Dara's Mediterranean, 4409 Main St., Manayunk

• Chick-fil-A, 2281 Oregon Ave., South Philadelphia

• Little Movie Store, 2001 S. 10th St., South Philadelphia

Closings

210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Rittenhouse

Library Bar closing Oct. 31; Mary Cassatt Tea Room closing Nov. 15

Courtesy of/j public relations The Rittenhouse's Library bar, above, will close Oct. 31.

While Rittenhouse Hotel undergoes an "extensive reimagining of its public spaces," two of its eateries will shut down while construction on new ventures begins.

The library-themed jazz bar and afternoon teahouse will be replaced by Ruxton Steakhouse and an "intimate new bar." The first of the new spaces is slated to open by late spring of next year.

"Richly layered interior, fine craftsmanship and a sense of character and discovery will shape both spaces, offering new reasons to gather at The Rittenhouse from day into evening," the hotel announced.

3025 Walnut St., University City

Closing Oct. 31

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice World Stage is closing after its Halloween party. The venue was long known as World Cafe Live and the sign outside still shows that name.

After years of financial strife, legal issues and leadership changes, World Stage, formerly known as World Cafe Live, will close for good after its Halloween party Saturday.

CEO J. Sean Diaz chalked up the closure to rising operational costs and increased competition from larger corporations. Tickets for shows after Oct. 31 will be refunded and the venue will attempt to relocate its cancelled events.

"We sought to improve our operational efficiencies and incorporate additional ways to support creators and artists with new technologies and revenue streams, but in the end the economics and liabilities associated with leasing a costly venue, while also facing significant legacy debt, has proven unsustainable," Diaz said in a statement.

These businesses also closed in the past few weeks: