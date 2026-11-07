'Outlander' star Sam Heughan to meet fans at New Jersey liquor store Nov. 12

Outlander fans willing to make a trip to North Jersey will have a chance to meet Sam Heughan, the Scottish actor best known for playing Jamie Fraser on the Starz series, during a bottle signing Thursday, Nov. 12.

Heughan will appear at Total Wine & More in River Edge, Bergen County, from 1-3 p.m. to meet fans and sign bottles from his Sassenach spirits brand. Total Wine lists the event as free, with the appearance centered on fans taking home signed bottles of Sassenach.

The appearance is the final stop on a five-city U.S. tour promoting The Sassenach, Heughan's spirits brand. The tour also includes stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin and the Orlando area.

Fans can contact the store at 201-968-1777 for additional information about the signing.

Sam Heughan Bottle Signing and Meet-and-Greet

Date: Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Location: Total Wine & More, River Edge Crossings, 1001 Main St., River Edge, NJ 07661

Featured celebrity: Sam Heughan, star of Outlander

Activities: Meet-and-greet and Sassenach bottle signing

Admission: Free event; Sassenach bottle signing. Contact the store for purchase requirements.

Store phone: 201-968-1777

Event information: Total Wine & More

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