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November 07, 2026

'Outlander' star Sam Heughan to meet fans at New Jersey liquor store Nov. 12

The actor behind Jamie Fraser will visit Total Wine & More in River Edge for a two-hour appearance and bottle signing featuring his Sassenach spirits brand.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Celebrities Meet and Greet
Sassenach spirits brand Photographer Liam Gillan/Pexels.com

Outlander star Sam Heughan will sign bottles from his Sassenach spirits brand at Total Wine & More in River Edge, New Jersey, on Thursday, Nov. 12. The event is free to attend.

Outlander fans willing to make a trip to North Jersey will have a chance to meet Sam Heughan, the Scottish actor best known for playing Jamie Fraser on the Starz series, during a bottle signing Thursday, Nov. 12.

Heughan will appear at Total Wine & More in River Edge, Bergen County, from 1-3 p.m. to meet fans and sign bottles from his Sassenach spirits brand. Total Wine lists the event as free, with the appearance centered on fans taking home signed bottles of Sassenach.

The appearance is the final stop on a five-city U.S. tour promoting The Sassenach, Heughan's spirits brand. The tour also includes stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin and the Orlando area.

Fans can contact the store at 201-968-1777 for additional information about the signing.

Sam Heughan Bottle Signing and Meet-and-Greet

Date: Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Location: Total Wine & More, River Edge Crossings, 1001 Main St., River Edge, NJ 07661
Featured celebrity: Sam Heughan, star of Outlander
Activities: Meet-and-greet and Sassenach bottle signing
Admission: Free event; Sassenach bottle signing. Contact the store for purchase requirements.
Store phone: 201-968-1777
Event information: Total Wine & More

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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