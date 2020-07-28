More Events:

July 28, 2020

Parking Lot Social extends drive-in experience in Philly

The schedule for the second weekend has been announced

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parking Lot Social Courtesy of/Parking Lot Social

At the Parking Lot Social, cars park in front of a stage and two 40-foot screens. There's also a 52-foot fire hydrant spraying rainbows and two giant, inflatable gorillas.

The Parking Lot Social was at the Philadelphia Navy Yard over the weekend and now the drive-in experience is extending its stay due to popular demand.

From Wednesday, July 29, through Sunday, Aug. 2, there will be movies, DJs, trivia contests and much more for guests to enjoy from their cars.

Attendees can have fun during a night out while still social distancing from others. Each drive-in event can host up to 250 vehicles. Cars will be parked in front of the performance space, which includes a stage and two 40-foot screens.

The Parking Lot Social's second-week schedule is below. Tickets for the various events can be purchased online.

Wednesday, July 29

• Parking LOL Comedy Night – There will be a variety of local stand-up acts.

Thursday, July 30

• '80s Movie Night – Watch "Dirty Dancing" on the big screen and check out the throwback DJ on the main stage playing all the biggest hits from the decade straight to your car stereo. Themed costumes are encouraged.

Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1

• The Parking Lot Social – Experience the main event with a mix of "car-a-oke," Boom Boom Bingo, silent disco DJ battles and trivia contests.

Thursday, July 30, Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1

• Midnight Movies – Thursday's movie is "The Goonies," Friday's movie is "Pulp Fiction" and Saturday's movie is "The Lost Boys." Live DJs will add to the fun.

Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2

• Social Kids – Families can enjoy the Parking Lot Social experience with a more kid-friendly environment during the day that features: The Big Family Trivia Contest, boy vs. girl and parent vs. kid silent disco, kid’s themed "car-a-oke" and bingo. 

Sunday, Aug. 2

• Family Movie Night – Watch "Grease" with the whole family and enjoy tunes from the DJ.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

