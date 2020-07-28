Parking Lot Social extends drive-in experience in Philly

The Parking Lot Social was at the Philadelphia Navy Yard over the weekend and now the drive-in experience is extending its stay due to popular demand.

From Wednesday, July 29 , through Sunday, Aug. 2, there will be movies, DJs, trivia contests and much more for guests to enjoy from their cars.



Attendees can have fun during a night out while still social distancing from others. Each drive-in event can host up to 250 vehicles. Cars will be parked in front of the performance space, which includes a stage and two 40-foot screens.

The Parking Lot Social's second-week schedule is below. Tickets for the various events can be purchased online.



Wednesday, July 29

• Parking LOL Comedy Night – There will be a variety of local stand-up acts.

Thursday, July 30

• '80s Movie Night – Watch " Dirty Dancing" on the big screen and check out the t hrowback DJ on the main stage playing all the biggest hits from the decade straight to your car stereo. Themed costumes are encouraged.

Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1

• The Parking Lot Social – Experience the main event with a mix of "car-a-oke," Boom Boom Bingo, silent disco DJ battles and trivia contests.

Thursday, July 30, Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1

• Midnight Movies – Thursday's movie is "The Goonies," Friday's movie is "Pulp Fiction" and Saturday's movie is "The Lost Boys." Live DJs will add to the fun.

Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2

• Social Kids – Families can enjoy the Parking Lot Social experience with a more kid-friendly environment during the day that features: The Big Family Trivia Contest, boy vs. girl and parent vs. kid silent disco, kid’s themed "car-a-oke" and bingo.

Sunday, Aug. 2