July 22, 2020

Drive-in theater coming to Montgomery County

The 'Cinema Pop-Up' will open at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
greater Philadelphia expo center Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A pop-up drive-in theater is opening at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. The Montgomery County facility is one of the largest event spaces on the East Coast.

A new drive-in theater opens Thursday at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center located in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Entertainment company Kilburn Live is opening the new Montgomery County theater and calling it a "Cinema Pop-Up."

Starting Thursday, July 23, movies will be shown nightly at 9 p.m.

Classic movies like "Beetlejuice," "The Goonies" and "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" are scheduled as some of the first screenings at the theater. Tickets for movie screenings will be $25 per car.

Country musician Blake Shelton also will perform a one-night concert at the drive-in. Tickets for that performance will be $115 per car.

Like visiting Pennsylvania's state and national parks, drive-in theaters are one mode of entertainment that is increasingly popular amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Theatre of Boyertown started a drive-in nearby in Berks County, and the Water Tower Cinema opened another in Montgomeryville.

Some of the same movies screened at the Oaks location also will be screened at Bell Works in Holmdel, N.J. 

View the schedule of upcoming movies at the Cinema Pop-Up below.

• Thursday, July 23: "Beetlejuice"
• Friday, July 24: "The Goonies"
• Saturday, July 25: Blake Shelton (concert)
• Sunday, July 26: "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory"
• Thursday, July 30: "Shazam!"
• Friday, July 31: "Palm Springs"
• Saturday, Aug. 1: "The Wizard of Oz"
• Sunday, Aug. 2: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone"

View the drive-in website for more information.

