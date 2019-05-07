Pennsylvania nurse accused of taking photos of elderly patients – some in the nude

Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania nurse for allegedly taking photos of at least 17 elderly patients – some of them nude – and sending them to a fellow worker.

Ashley Ann Smith, 30, of Dravosburg, in western Pennsylvania, is charged with 30 counts including invasion of privacy and abuse of care, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Smith allegedly took the images, described as "explicit and private" in a criminal complaint, during her work at the Kane McKeesport Community Living Center, the newspaper reported. The facility fired her and notified patients and/or their families.

The nurse surrendered Friday to authorities, her attorney, Frank Walker, told the Post-Gazette, declining to comment on the allegations. “Right now, the Constitution affords her the presumption of innocence, and she stands firmly on that,” Walker said.

For more on the story, and why Smith is also facing child pornography charges, read the account in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.