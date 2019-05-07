More News:

May 07, 2019

Pennsylvania nurse accused of taking photos of elderly patients – some in the nude

By PhillyVoice staff
Courts Police
Ashley Smith Nurse Charged Photos 05072019 Source/Allegheny County Police Department

Ashley Ann Smith, 30, of Dravosburg, in western Pennsylvania, faces 30 counts including invasion of privacy and abuse of care.

Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania nurse for allegedly taking photos of at least 17 elderly patients – some of them nude – and sending them to a fellow worker.

Ashley Ann Smith, 30, of Dravosburg, in western Pennsylvania, is charged with 30 counts including invasion of privacy and abuse of care, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Smith allegedly took the images, described as "explicit and private" in a criminal complaint, during her work at the Kane McKeesport Community Living Center, the newspaper reported. The facility fired her and notified patients and/or their families.

MORE NEWS: Zahav recognized as best restaurant in America

The nurse surrendered Friday to authorities, her attorney, Frank Walker, told the Post-Gazette, declining to comment on the allegations. “Right now, the Constitution affords her the presumption of innocence, and she stands firmly on that,” Walker said.

For more on the story, and why Smith is also facing child pornography charges, read the account in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Courts Police Pennsylvania Nurses

