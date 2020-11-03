There's a 'Donald Trump loves Jerry Jones & the Cowboys' banner flying around Philly on election day

It's election day in Philly — and around the rest of the country — and at least one person figured out a way to cut to the heart of local voters by giving the entire city an important reminder. No, it wasn't that one of the candidates, Joe Biden, is a noted Eagles fan. It was about his opponent, President Donald Trump's friendship with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

We've seen countless political ads in recent weeks (read: months), but this might be the most effective one yet at firing up Philly voters. Take a look for yourself.

[UPDATE: The group Rural America 2020 has taken credit for the Donald Trump-Jerry Jones banner in Philly. Here's another photo they provided of one of two banners they had flying around Philly for six hours on Tuesday.]



Rural America 2020/Courtesy Rural America 2020/Courtesy A look at the plane seen flying over City Hall on election day.



While political ads can often be taken out of context, this one is actually pretty factual. And we have the receipts...



As it turns out, the two have been friends for a long time. Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia has more...