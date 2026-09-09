Philadelphia Orchestra is going big on opening night with Beethoven’s Ninth

The Philadelphia Orchestra will open its 2026-27 season with Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, four featured singers, the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir and a U.S. premiere Thursday, Sept. 24.

The 7 p.m. Opening Night concert at Marian Anderson Hall will begin with the U.S. premiere of Joe Hisaishi’s “Orbis,” a companion piece inspired by Beethoven’s Ninth. The symphony will follow, building toward “Ode to Joy,” the famous melody heard during its choral finale.

Singers Leah Hawkins, J’Nai Bridges, Issachah Savage and Ryan Speedo Green will join the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir and orchestra for the performance. Hawkins and Savage are Philadelphia natives, and Bridges is a graduate and visiting faculty member at the Curtis Institute of Music.

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Opening Night will begin Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s 15th season as the orchestra’s music and artistic director. It follows the ensemble’s 125th anniversary season and coincides with the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir’s 10th anniversary.

Nézet-Séguin and the orchestra’s musicians are donating their services for the concert, which benefits the Musicians’ Retirement Fund.

Tickets can be purchased through the Philadelphia Orchestra or by calling 215-893-1999.

Thursday, Sept. 24 | 7 p.m.

Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center

300 S. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102



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