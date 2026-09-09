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September 09, 2026

Philadelphia Orchestra is going big on opening night with Beethoven’s Ninth

The Sept. 24 concert will bring “Ode to Joy,” four vocalists, the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir and a U.S. premiere to Marian Anderson Hall.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Music Performances
POA_20250607_Yannick_2001_JeffFusco.jpg Photo Credit/Jeff Fusco

Yannick Nézet-Séguin will lead the Philadelphia Orchestra, four featured singers and the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir during the Sept. 24 Opening Night concert at Marian Anderson Hall.

The Philadelphia Orchestra will open its 2026-27 season with Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, four featured singers, the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir and a U.S. premiere Thursday, Sept. 24.

The 7 p.m. Opening Night concert at Marian Anderson Hall will begin with the U.S. premiere of Joe Hisaishi’s “Orbis,” a companion piece inspired by Beethoven’s Ninth. The symphony will follow, building toward “Ode to Joy,” the famous melody heard during its choral finale.

Singers Leah Hawkins, J’Nai Bridges, Issachah Savage and Ryan Speedo Green will join the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir and orchestra for the performance. Hawkins and Savage are Philadelphia natives, and Bridges is a graduate and visiting faculty member at the Curtis Institute of Music.

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Opening Night will begin Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s 15th season as the orchestra’s music and artistic director. It follows the ensemble’s 125th anniversary season and coincides with the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir’s 10th anniversary.

Nézet-Séguin and the orchestra’s musicians are donating their services for the concert, which benefits the Musicians’ Retirement Fund.

Tickets can be purchased through the Philadelphia Orchestra or by calling 215-893-1999.

Philadelphia Orchestra Opening Night

Thursday, Sept. 24 | 7 p.m.
Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center
300 S. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102

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